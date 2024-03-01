Sporting Lisbon vs Farense Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2024

Sporting will host Farense at the Jose Alvalade on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side have performed strongly in the Portuguese top flight this season and continue their hunt for the league title. They played out a 3-3 draw against Rio Ave in their last league outing but returned to winning ways during the week with a 2-1 victory over Benfica in the first leg of their Taca de Portugal semifinal clash.

Sporting sit second in the league table with 56 points from 22 matches. They are just two points behind rivals Benfica at the top of the pile and could leapfrog them with a win on Sunday.

Farense have performed fairly well on their return to the top flight and remain hopeful of avoiding the drop despite recent struggles. They were beaten 1-0 by Moreirense in their last match, falling behind midway through the first half before a red card to Mattheus minutes later all but scuppered their chances of a positive result.

The visitors sit eighth in the Primeira Liga standings with 26 points from 23 matches. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Sporting Lisbon vs Farense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 60 meetings between Sporting and Farense. The hosts have won 48 of those games while the visitors have won just five times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last eight games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2001.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 15 games in this fixture.

Sporting have the best offensive record in the Primeira Liga this season with a goal tally of 63.

Farense have scored 30 goals in the league this season, the second-fewest of any team in the top half of the table.

Sporting Lisbon vs Farense Prediction

Sporting are undefeated in their last eight games across all competitions picking up six wins and two draws in that period. They are undefeated at the Jose Alvalade since last October and are overwhelming favorites for the weekend clash.

Farense are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are without a win in their last five matches. They have won just one of their last six games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 3-0 Farense

Sporting Lisbon vs Farense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)

