Sporting Lisbon vs Farense Prediction and Betting Tips | November 2nd 2023

Sporting Lisbon will host Farense at the Jose Alvalade on Thursday in another round of the 2023-24 Taca da Liga campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a very strong start to their league campaign and will hope they can carry that momentum into the domestic cup this week. They beat Boavista 2-0 in their last match, with Geny Catamo scoring the opener before Portuguese international Pedro Goncalves doubled their advantage late in the game.

Sporting are four-time winners of the Taca da Liga, most recently lifting the cup title in the 2021-22 campaign. They made it to the final of the tournament last year where they lost 2-0 to rivals Porto and will hope they can go all the way this time around.

Farense saw off Moreirense and Oliveirense in the Taca da Liga qualifiers back in July. They kicked off the tournament proper against Tondela beating the Auriverdes 1-0 with former Spartak Moscow man Ze Luis scoring the sole goal of the game 14 minutes after kick-off.

Sporting Lisbon vs Farense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the 60th meeting between Sporting and Farense. The hosts have won 47 of those games while the visitors have won just five times. There have been seven draws between the two sides.

The hosts have won their last seven games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 14 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 1998.

Sporting are one of three sides in the Portuguese top-flight this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Three of Farense's five league defeats this season have come away from home.

Sporting Lisbon vs Farense Prediction

Sporting have won three of their last four games and have lost just once all season. They have won five of their last six games at the Jose Alvalade and are overwhelming favorites heading into Thursday's game.

Farense's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that this week. They have, however, lost four of their last five away matches and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 3-0 Farense

Sporting Lisbon vs Farense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)