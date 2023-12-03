Sporting Lisbon will entertain Gil Vicente at the Estádio José Alvalade in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Monday.

The hosts suffered their first loss of the season in their previous outing, falling to a 2-1 away loss to arch-rivals Benfica. Viktor Gyökeres broke the deadlock in the 45th minute but Gonçalo Inácio was sent off in the 51st minute, giving the reigning champions a numerical advantage.

João Neves equalized in the fourth minute of added time and Casper Tengstedt bagged the winner just three minutes later. Casper's goal was checked by the VAR and it was allowed to stand after a lengthy review.

The visitors are winless in their last four league outings and were held to a 1-1 draw by Rio Ave before the international break. Miguel Monteiro equalized for them in the 66th minute after Miguel Nóbrega gave Rio Ave the lead 10 minutes earlier.

Sporting Lisbon vs Gil Vicente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 46 times in all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1990. As expected, the hosts have been the better side in these meetings with 31 wins. The visitors have gotten better of the capital club seven times and eight games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven league meetings against the visitors, recording three six wins. Interestingly, they failed to score for the first time against the visitors since 2012 as they played a goalless draw in their away meeting in April.

Sporting have won their last seven home meetings against the visitors, scoring 18 goals while conceding just five times in that period.

Gil Vicente have suffered consecutive defeats in their last 11 away games in the Primeira Liga.

Interestingly, both the hosts and visitors have scored 23 goals in 11 league games this season, the second-best attacking record in the competition.

Sporting Lisbon vs Gil Vicente Prediction

Leões lost for the first time this season in their previous outing and will look to bounce back with a win in this match. They have lost just once at home in all competitions this season, scoring at least once in all 10 home games, and are strong favorites. In the Primeira Liga, they have lost just once at home since August 2022.

Rúben Amorim remains without the services of Daniel Bragança, Iván Fresneda, and Rodrigo Ribeiro through injuries. Nonetheless, he has enough squad depth to make up for the absences.

Gilistas have suffered just one defeat in their last five games across all competitions. They returned to winning ways with a 1-0 triumph over Serpa in the Taca de Portugal last week and will look to build on that form in this match. Nonetheless, they have suffered 11 defeats on the spin in their away games and might struggle here.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the hosts' advantage in the head-to-head record, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 2-1 Gil Vicente

Sporting Lisbon vs Gil Vicente Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Lisbon to win.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Viktor Gyökeres to score or assist any time - Yes