Sporting vs Gil Vicente Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2022

Sporting will return to Portuguese Primeira Liga action on Friday after the international break as they host Gil Vicente at Estádio José Alvalade.

The home team have endured a slow start to their league campaign and after seven games are in eighth place in the league table with 10 points to their name. In their previous league outing, they fell to a shock 2-1 defeat at Boavista, with Bruno Lourenço scoring a brace for the winning team. It was their third loss in their last five league games.

Gil Vicente have nine points to their name and are two places behind the hosts in the league table. They are unbeaten in their last two league games and played out a 2-2 draw against Rio Ave last time around. Second-half goals from Fran Navarro and Murilo helped them earn a hard-fought point from that home game.

Sporting vs Gil Vicente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 44 times across all competitions. As expected, the hosts have dominated the proceedings against their Braga-based rivals. They enjoy a 30-7 lead in wins while seven games have ended in draws.

Sporting are on a six-game winning streak against the visitors across all competitions, outscoring them 16-4 in that period.

Sporting have won 14 of their last 17 home matches in the league and have one loss in their three home games this season.

Though the hosts have outscored Gil Vicente 13-7 in the league thus far, the visitors have a better defensive record, conceding eight goals, while Leões have let in 10 goals.

Gil Vicente's last win in a league fixture against the hosts came during the 2002-03 campaign when they were able to defeat the Lisbon giants 3-0.

Sporting vs Gil Vicente Prediction

The hosts have struggled in their recent games but there will be two factors that will work for them here. They have home advantage and have not suffered a defeat against Gilistas since 2019.

Gil Vicente have produced some solid displays this term but given their record in their trips to Lisbon, they are expected to struggle here. A win for the home team looks likely.

Prediction: Sporting 2-1 Gil Vicente

Sporting vs Gil Vicente Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Fran Navarro to score any time - Yes

Tip 5: Pedro Gonçalves to provide an assist - Yes

