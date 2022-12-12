Sporting vs Maritimo Prediction and Betting Tips | December 13th 2022

Sporting will entertain Maritimo at the Estádio José Alvalade in a group-stage game of the Taca da Liga on Tuesday.

Sporting have won their first two games and need just one point from this game to ensure passage into the next round. They are likely to progress to the next round even if they lose, as they lead second-placed Rio Ave by nine points on goal difference. They defeated Rio Ave 2-0 last time around thanks to goals from Goncalo Inacio and an own-goal from Emmanuel Boateng.

Maritimo have been ruled out of contention to qualify for the next round, having lost their first two group-stage games. They will be playing for pride in this game and will be looking to sign off for the competition with at least a point.

Sporting vs Maritimo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 94 times across all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these games and have a 63-15 lead in wins while 16 games have ended in draws.

Sporting are undefeated in their last eight games across all competitions against Maritimo and have won 11 of their last 12 home games against the visitors as well.

The two teams have met five times in the Taca da Liga as well. Sporting are undefeated in these meetings with three wins while the remaining two games have ended in draws.

Sporting have the best-attacking record in the Taca da Liga this season, scoring eight goals in two games while Maritimo are one of the two teams yet to open their goalscoring account.

Maritimo have just one win to their name across all competitions this season, with that triumph coming in an away game in the Primeira Liga against Pacos Ferreira.

Sporting vs Maritimo Prediction

Leões have conceded just two goals in their last eight home games against the visitors and certainly have the upper hand in this game. They scored six goals in their previous home games in the competition and are expected to score a few more here. They are also one of just the two teams to have kept a clean sheet in the competition thus far.

Maritimo have struggled to get going this season and have just one win to their name. They have lost both of their games in the competition thus far without scoring a goal and might struggle in this match as well. They are second from bottom in the Primeira Liga standings with just six points to their name.

With that in mind, an easy win seems to be on the cards for the hosts, and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Sporting 3-0 Maritimo

Sporting vs Maritimo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Sporting to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Get Morocco vs Portugal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes