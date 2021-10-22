Sporting vs Moreirense prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22

Sporting host Moreirense at Estádio José Alvalade in Portuguese Primeira Liga action on Saturday.

The reigning champions are one of only two unbeaten sides in the league at the moment and have recorded three back-to-back wins in their league fixtures.

In their last outings, they have managed to find the back of the net four times, once against Belenenses in Taca de Portugal and also in the UEFA Champions League against Besiktas.

The visiting side are unbeaten in their last two fixtures and recorded a 3-2 win over Oriental Dragon in Taca de Portugal.

Sporting vs Moreirense Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 24 times across all competitions and, as expected, the hosts have been the dominant side with 16 wins to their name. The visitors have just two wins to their name, with their last one coming in 2012 in the Taca de Portugal.

The spoils have been shared six times between the two teams, with two of their last three meetings ending in draws.

They last met in a league fixture in April which ended in a 1-1 draw. Walterson Silva scored a 90th-minute equalizer to cancel out Paulinho's first-half strike.

Sporting form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Moreirense form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W

Sporting vs Moreirense Team News

Sporting

Bruno Tabata is the only injury concern for the home team in this game as he is struggling with a knee injury picked up earlier this month.

Injuries: Bruno Tabata

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Moreirense

Nikola Jambor, Galego and Pablo Santos remain on the sidelines with injuries. Galego has not played a game since August while Santos picked up a muscle injury earlier this month.

Injuries: Nikola Jambor, Galego, Pablo Santos

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Sporting vs Moreirense Predicted XI

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adan; Zouhair Feddal, Sebastian Coates, Gonçalo Inácio; Ruben Vinagre, Daniel Braganca, Joao Palhinha, Ricardo Esgaio; Paulinho, Pablo Sarabia; Pedro Gonçalves

Moreirense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kewin Oliveira Silva; Abdu Conte, Lazar Rosic, Artur Jorge, Paulinho; Filipe Soares, Fabio Pacheco, Ibrahima Camará; Felipe Pires, Rafael Martins, Walterson

Sporting vs Moreirense Prediction

Sporting have the best defensive record in the league, having let in just four goals while Moreirense have let in 16 goals. In this home game, the in-form Leões should be able to record an easy win.

Prediciton: Sporting 2-0 Moreirense

Edited by Peter P