Sporting vs Pacos Ferreira Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29th 2022

Sporting will welcome Pacos Ferreira to the Estádio José Alvalade in the Primeira Liga on Thursday as they resume their league campaign following the international break.

The hosts have recorded wins in their last two league outings, including a 2-1 away win over Famalicao last time around. Francisco Trincão and Pedro Gonçalves scored twice in quick succession just before the halftime whistle to give them a decisive lead.

Pacos Ferreira are the only team without a win to their name in the Primeira Liga this season and have lost their last five games, failing to score in three games in that period. In their previous outing, they fell to a 2-0 home loss against Vizela.

Sporting were in incredible form in the Taca da Liga and in the quarter-finals defeated Braga 5-0 last Tuesday. Pacos Ferreira, on the other hand, were eliminated from the group stage, failing to secure a win in their three games.

Sporting vs Pacos Ferreira Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 51 times across all competitions, with all but five meetings taking place in the Primeira Liga. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their Porto-based rivals with 35 wins. The visitors have nine wins while seven games have ended in draws.

Sporting have won their last 11 league games against the visitors, recording four straight 2-0 wins since 2020.

Pacos de Ferreira have lost 13 of their 15 matches in the Primeira Liga this season and have just two points to their name.

Sporting have won five of their six home games in the Primeira Liga this season, while Pacos Ferreira have lost five of their six away games in the league.

Sporting vs Pacos Ferreira Prediction

Leões have a solid record against the visitors and have not conceded a goal in their last five meetings. They have also kept six clean sheets in their last eight games across all competitions. They will have home advantage in the game and are expected to produce a dominant display.

Pacenses have struggled to get going this season and have lost five games in a row. They are not expected to cause any problems for the hosts, as they have scored just seven goals in 13 league games. We expect Sporting to secure a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Sporting 2-0 Pacos Ferreira

Sporting vs Pacos Ferreira Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Sporting to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Tip 5: Pedro Gonçalves to score anytime - Yes

