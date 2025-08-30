Sporting vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Sporting will entertain Porto at the Estádio José Alvalade in the Primeira Liga on Saturday. Both teams have enjoyed a 100% record in the competition thus far and will look to sign off with a win before the international break.

The hosts conceded their first goal of the season last week in their 4-1 away win over Nacional. Leonardo Rodrigues dos Santos gave Nacional the lead in the third minute, and they held on to their narrow lead in the first half despite Pablo Ruan Messias Cardozo being sent off in the 37th minute.

Sporting bounced back well after the break, with Pedro Gonçalves scoring a hat-trick and Conrad Harder adding a goal in the 83rd minute.

Porto maintained their perfect start to the league campaign last week with a 4-0 home triumph over Casa Pia. Borja Sainz bagged a brace, while Nehuén Pérez and William Gomes scored in the first half.

Sporting vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have a long-standing rivalry and have met 253 times in all competitions. The visitors have the lead in the head-to-head record with 93 wins. The capital club have 86 wins and 74 games have ended in draws.

The hosts went unbeaten in the two league meetings against Dragões last season and also won the Taça da Liga semifinals in February.

The visitors are on a six-game winning streak in the Primeira Liga, and they have scored at least two goals in these games.

Leões, meanwhile, have won their last four games, keeping three clean sheets. They are unbeaten in the league in 2025.

Dragões are winless in league meetings against the hosts in the last two seasons.

Four of the last eight league meetings between the two teams at the Estádio José Alvalade have ended in draws.

Sporting vs Porto Prediction

The defending champions have got their league campaign underway on a prolific note, scoring 12 goals in three games. They have scored two goals apiece in three of their last four league meetings against the visitors, and will look to build on that form.

Matheus Reis is back from a lengthy suspension and is in contention to start. Daniel Bragança and Nuno Santos remain sidelined with injuries.

Dragões are one of just three teams to have gone without conceding in the Primeira Liga thus far. They have suffered four defeats on their travels in the Primeira Liga in 2025.

Pablo Rosario has been included in the squad for this match and might start from the bench. Samu has recovered from a knock and should start here. Pepê remains a major doubt.

Both teams have enjoyed a great run of form and should play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Sporting 2-2 Porto

Sporting vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

