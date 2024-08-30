Sporting vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2024

Sporting welcome Porto to the Estadio Jose Alvalada in the Primeira Liga on Saturday. Both teams have enjoyed a winning start to their league campaign and occupy the top two spots in the standings.

The hosts are in pole position on goal difference, scoring 14 goals and conceding twice in three games. They beat Farense 5-0 in their previous outing last week, with Viktor Gyokeres bagging a hat-trick.

Porto, meanwhile, beat Rio Ave 2-0 at home last week. Galeno scored in the very first minute before Nico González doubled their lead in the 30th minute, with Ivan Jaime providing the assists for both goals.

Sporting vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 250 times across competition, with Porto leading Sporting 93-84.

In their last meeting in the Supertaca Cândido de Oliveira earlier this month, Porto won 4-3 after extra time, recovering from a three-goal deficit.

The defending champions were unbeaten in league meetings against Porto last season. They won 2-0 at home and drew 2-2 away.

Porto are of two teams to keep clean sheets in their three league games, alongside third-placed Famalicao, who have also enjoyed a 100% start to the competition.

Sporting have one win in their last 12 meetings with Porto.

Porto have scored at least twice in eight of their last 10 meetings against the defending champions.

Sporting have won 14 of their last 15 league games, dropping points at Porto in April.

Sporting vs Porto Prediction

Sporting have enjoyed a prolific start to their title defence and kept their first clean sheet of the season last week. They are on an 18-game winning streak at home in the Primeira Liga. Their unbeaten streak at home stretches to 25 games, with their last home loss coming against Porto.

Diogo Pinto and Rafael Nel didn't take part in training alongside Jeremiah St. Juste, who's a long-term absentee. Head coach Ruben Amorim is expected to field a similar starting XI from last week.

Porto, meanwhile, are yet to concede in the league after three games. They are on a four-game winning streak in away games, keeping three consecutive clean sheets.

There are no fresh absentees for head coach Vítor Bruno, as Ivan Marcano and Zaidu Sanusi remain sidelined, while new signing Fábio Vieira has trained with the squad and should travel to Lisbon. Marko Grujić started from the bench last week and could start.

Both teams have been in great touch this season, and considering their current form, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Sporting 2-2 Porto

Sporting vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Viktor Gyokeres to score or assist any time - Yes

