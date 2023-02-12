Sporting vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12, 2023

Sporting will entertain arch-rivals Porto at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Sunday (February 12).

The hosts made it three wins in a row in the league on Monday, with Youssef Chermiti's 84th-minute winner at Rio Ave. Sporting are fourth in the league with 38 points.

Porto, meanwhile, are on a four-game winning run in the league. Goals from Eduardo Gabriel Aquino Cossa and Mehdi Taremi helped them overcome Vizela at home. They're second in the league table with 45 points, trailing leaders Benfica by eight points after 19 games but with a game in hand.

Sporting vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have locked horns 245 times across competitions, with their first competitive meeting dating back to 1922. Porto lead 90-83.

Porto are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against the hosts, winning their last four games and keeping clean sheets in three.

They will be meeting for the third time this season. They last met in the Allianz Cup final in January, which Porto won 2-0.

Porto are unbeaten across competitions since October, winning their last eight games.

Porto have the best defensive record in the league, conceding 11 goals in 19 games. They also have the second-best attacking record, scoring 45 goals. Sporting have the fourth-best attacking record in the competition, scoring 39 goals in 19 games.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in their last three games across competitions while Porto have kept a clean sheet in their last six outings.

Sporting vs Porto Prediction

Sporting have struggled in their recent meetings against Porto, with their last win in the Primeira Liga coming in 2016. They have won their last seven home games in the league but have come up short in recent meetings against the visitors.

Porto are unbeaten on their travels across competitions since September and have also kept clean sheets in their last six games. They have a solid record against the capital club in recent games, but a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Sporting 1-1 Porto

Sporting vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Porto to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 5: Mehdi Taremi to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes