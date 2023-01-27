Sporting vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 28, 2023

Sporting take on Porto at the Estadio Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa in the final of the Taca da Liga on Saturday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Sporting are currently 4th in the Liga Portugal, seven points behind their opponents. Ruben Amorim's side have been in strong form of late, having lost only one of their last 10 games across all competitions. They will hope to continue their form with a win against Porto on Saturday.

Porto are currently 3rd in the Liga Portugal, one point behind Braga in 2nd place. Sergio Conceicao's side have also been in incredible form this season, having only lost twice in the league so far this campaign. They will look to extend their streak with a win against Sporting on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to win their first silverware of the season on Saturday and that should make for an enthralling contest.

Sporting vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Porto have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings, having won three of them.

Porto came away as 3-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in August 2022. Goals from Evanilson, Mateus Uribe and Wenderson Galeno were enough to secure the victory on the night.

Porto can boast the best defense in Liga Portugal, having only conceded 11 goals in their 17 games so far this season.

Sporting have the 4th best attack in Liga Portugal, having scored 33 goals in their 17 games so far this season.

Sporting vs Porto Prediction

Both teams have been in very good form recently and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Sporting will be without Daniel Braganca due to injury, while Neto is doubtful for the game. Meanwhile, Evanilson will be unavailable for Porto on Saturday.

It's hard to choose between the two sides given their form and quality this season. We predict an exciting game, with Porto coming away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Sporting 1-2 Porto

Sporting vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Both teams have two of the best attacks in Liga Portugal this season)

Tip 3 - Mehdi Taremi to score/assist (The forward has 19 goals and 11 assists in 28 games across all competitions for Porto so far this season)

