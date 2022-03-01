Sporting vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Taca de Portugal 2021-22

The semi-finals of the Taca de Portugal are here and in the first-leg fixture, Sporting welcome bitter rivals Porto to Estádio José Alvalade on Wednesday.

This will be the second meeting between the two Portuguese giants in less than a month. Their Primeira Liga game in February ended in a 2-2 draw which saw as many as five players sent off by the end of the game.

Both clubs cruised through the previous stages of the competition with little resistance. The hosts overcame fourth-tier side Leca 4-0 in the quarter-finals while Porto secured a 3-1 win at Vizela.

The two league meetings in the ongoing campaign ended in draws, so both sides will be looking to record their first win of the season in this fixture to secure the bragging rights.

Sporting last won the competition in the 2018-19 edition, defeating Porto on penalties while the latter emerged victorious the next season. They'll be hoping to reclaim the title this season.

Sporting vs Porto Head-to-Head

In the 241 meetings between the two sides across all competitions, the visitors hold a narrow advantage, leading 86-83 in wins while 72 games have ended in draws. In the Taca de Portugal, Dragões have a 14-13 lead while 13 games have ended in draws.

This will be the third meeting in the 2021-22 campaign between the two sides, with the game at Wednesday's venue ending in a 1-1 draw. Meanwhile, the game at Estádio do Dragão last month ended in a 2-2 draw.

Sporting form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-W

Porto form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-D

Sporting vs Porto Team News

Sporting

Zouhair Feddal has been ruled out for the first leg with a knee injury while Pedro Gonçalves will sit this one out with a hamstring issue.

Pablo Sarabia is back from his suspension while Bruno Tabata will not be available for the game as he awaits a decision from the disciplinary board, having served a two-game ban.

João Palhinha was awarded a three-game ban and is also suspended for the game.

Injured: Zouhair Feddal, Pedro Gonçalves

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Bruno Tabata, João Palhinha

Porto

Wilson Manafa continues his recovery from a muscle injury and is the only injury concern for the visitors. Pepe awaits the disciplinary board's decision and is suspended for the game. Goalkeeper Agustín Marchesín returns from a two-game suspension but is not expected to start here.

Injured: Wilson Manafa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Pepe

Sporting vs Porto Predicted XI

Sporting CP Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adan (GK); Goncalo Inacio, Sebastian Coates, Matheus Reis; Ricardo Esgaio, Pedro Porro, Matheus Nunes, Manuel Ugarte; Pablo Sarabia, Paulinho; Islam Slimani

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Diogo Costa (GK); Wendell, Chancel Mbemba, Fábio Cardoso, Zaidu Sanusi; Francisco Conceicao, Stephen Eustaquio, Otávio, Pepe; Mehdi Taremi, Evanilson

Sporting vs Porto Prediction

The rivalry, also referred to as the Classico at times, has produced some memorable games over the years. Porto have just one win to their name in their trip to Lisbon since 2008 and might come up short against Leões.

Porto are the league leaders, enjoying a six-point lead over the hosts. They have the second-best attacking record in the league (59 goals) while Sporting have the best defensive record (16 goals).

The game is expected to be a highly entertaining affair but the home side should come out on top here.

Prediction: Sporting 2-1 Porto

