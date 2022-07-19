Sporting vs Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Sporting and Roma will lock horns in a pre-season friendly game at the Estádio Algarve on Tuesday.

Roma, led by Jose Mourinho, have played two friendlies in the pre-season ahead of their 2022-23 season thus far and have been victorious in both games, managing to keep two clean sheets.

They kicked off their pre-season with a 2-0 win over Sunderland, with Felix Gyan and Nicolo Zaniolo scoring in the second half. In their previous friendly game, goals from Filippo Trippi and Zaniolo helped them to another 2-0 win against Portimonense.

Sporting have also been involved in two friendly games thus far, playing out 1-1 draws on both occasions. They have another friendly match scheduled against Wolverhampton Wanderers on July 30. They will then play their first competitive game of the 2022-23 campaign against Braga next month.

Roma will take on Nice and Mourinho's former club Tottenham Hotspur this month before the Serie A campaign gets underway in August.

Sporting vs Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met just twice in competitive fixtures thus far. The meetings took place in the group stage fixtures of the 2007-08 campaign of the Champions League. Roma are undefeated against the Portuguese giants, with one win to their name and one game ending in a draw.

Roma have faced Portuguese opponents 23 times across all competitions. They have a decent record in these fixtures winning 11 times while suffering five defeats. The remaining seven games have ended in draws.

Sporting have a rich history against Italian sides and have crossed paths 33 times against Serie A teams. They have just seven wins to their name in these fixtures and suffered 13 defeats while 13 games have ended in draws.

Sporting vs Roma Prediction

Sporting have played two low-scoring draws thus far as they have fielded a young squad in these games. Roma will provide a good challenge for them to test their preparations ahead of the 2022-23 campaign and we expect a few first-team players in the lineup here.

Mourinho usually brings first-team players on as second-half substitutes but might give them a chance in the starting lineup here. Roma are in fine form at the moment and should be able to secure a win here.

Prediction: Sporting 1-2 Roma

Sporting vs Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Sporting to score first - Yes.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far