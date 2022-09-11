Sporting vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Sporting will entertain Tottenham Hotspur at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on matchday of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.
The hosts kicked off their group stage campaign against Eintracht Frankfurt with a 3-0 away win, thanks to goals from Marcus Edwards, Francisco Trincao, and Nuno Santos.
Sporting continued their solid form in the Portuguese Primeira Liga with a 4-0 win over Portimonense on Saturday. They kept a clean sheet for the third game across competitions and will look to win their first European home game this season.
Tottenham, meanwhile, overcam Marseille in midweek, thanks to Richarlison's second-half brace. They will travel to Lisbon with a week's rest, as their Premier League game against Manchester City was postponed after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Sporting vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head
This will be the first competitive game between the two teams. The hosts are winless in their six meetings against English teams in the UEFA Champions League.
Sporting form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L
Tottenham Hotspur form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W
Sporting vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News
Sporting
Jovane Cabral and Daniel Braganca remain sidelined with injury. Jeremiah St. Juste, who missed the league game against Portimonense, is expected to sit out with a muscle strain.
Injured: Jovane Cabral, Daniel Braganca, Jeremiah St. Juste
Doubtful: Luis Neto
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Tottenham Hotspur
Antonio Conte has an almost full strength squad at his disposal, as winger Lucas is the only one sidelined with injury. He is slowly returning to training and might be back for the reverse fixture next month.
Injured: Lucas Moura
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Sporting vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XIs
Sporting Lisbon (3-4-3): Antonio Adan; Ricardo Esgaio, Goncalo Inacio, Sebastian Coates; Matheus Reis, Manuel Ugarte, Hidemasa Morita, Pedro Porro; Nuno Santos, Francisco Trincao, Marcus Edwards
Tottenham Hotspur (3-4-3): Hugo Lloris; Cristian Romero, Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier; Emerson Royal, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic; Richarlison, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min
Sporting vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction
The hosts have hit good form in recent games, keeping three straight clean sheets. Tottenham, meanwhile, have seen fewer than 2.5 goals scored in their last five games but are undefeated across competitions this season.
Considering the form both teams are in, a high-scoring draw could ensue.
Prediction: Sporting 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur