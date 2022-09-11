Sporting vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Sporting will entertain Tottenham Hotspur at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on matchday of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The hosts kicked off their group stage campaign against Eintracht Frankfurt with a 3-0 away win, thanks to goals from Marcus Edwards, Francisco Trincao, and Nuno Santos.

Sporting continued their solid form in the Portuguese Primeira Liga with a 4-0 win over Portimonense on Saturday. They kept a clean sheet for the third game across competitions and will look to win their first European home game this season.

Tottenham, meanwhile, overcam Marseille in midweek, thanks to Richarlison's second-half brace. They will travel to Lisbon with a week's rest, as their Premier League game against Manchester City was postponed after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Sporting vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive game between the two teams. The hosts are winless in their six meetings against English teams in the UEFA Champions League.

Sporting form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L

Tottenham Hotspur form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Sporting vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Sporting

Jovane Cabral and Daniel Braganca remain sidelined with injury. Jeremiah St. Juste, who missed the league game against Portimonense, is expected to sit out with a muscle strain.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial Due to a technical error, Tuesday’s match against Sporting CP is displaying as postponed on our website.



We can confirm this is incorrect - the match is going ahead as planned. We are looking into the issue urgently and apologise for any inconvenience caused. Due to a technical error, Tuesday’s match against Sporting CP is displaying as postponed on our website. We can confirm this is incorrect - the match is going ahead as planned. We are looking into the issue urgently and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Injured: Jovane Cabral, Daniel Braganca, Jeremiah St. Juste

Doubtful: Luis Neto

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Tottenham Hotspur

Antonio Conte has an almost full strength squad at his disposal, as winger Lucas is the only one sidelined with injury. He is slowly returning to training and might be back for the reverse fixture next month.

Injured: Lucas Moura

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sporting vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XIs

Sporting Lisbon (3-4-3): Antonio Adan; Ricardo Esgaio, Goncalo Inacio, Sebastian Coates; Matheus Reis, Manuel Ugarte, Hidemasa Morita, Pedro Porro; Nuno Santos, Francisco Trincao, Marcus Edwards

Tottenham Hotspur (3-4-3): Hugo Lloris; Cristian Romero, Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier; Emerson Royal, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic; Richarlison, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min

Sporting vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

The hosts have hit good form in recent games, keeping three straight clean sheets. Tottenham, meanwhile, have seen fewer than 2.5 goals scored in their last five games but are undefeated across competitions this season.

Considering the form both teams are in, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Sporting 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

