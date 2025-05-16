Sporting vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

Sporting will entertain Vitoria Guimaraes at the Estádio José Alvalade in the Primeira Liga on Saturday. The hosts have 79 points to their name, the same as local rivals Benfica, and need a win to retain their league title. This match is just a formality for Vitoria, who will likely finish sixth in the standings after a defeat or fifth if they can secure a win here.

Ad

The capital club are on a 16-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. They met Benfica last week and were held to a closely contested 1-1 draw. Francisco Trincão, assisted by Viktor Gyökeres, gave them an early lead, and Kerem Aktürkoğlu pulled Benfica level in the second half.

The visitors saw their winning streak end after two games last week as they fell to a 2-1 home loss to Farense. Gustavo Silva had equalized for them in the 47th minute, and they conceded a goal in stoppage time.

Ad

Trending

Sporting vs Vitoria Guimaraes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 128 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the capital club having a narrow 54-48 lead in wins and 26 games ending in draws.

Both teams had registered home wins in their league meetings last season, and the reverse fixture in January ended in a 4-4 draw.

Vitoria Guimaraes are unbeaten in their last seven away games in all competitions. They have scored two goals apiece in four games in that period.

Sporting are unbeaten in their last 10 Primeira Liga home games, recording eight wins.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have outscored Vitoria 86-47 in 33 league games thus far.

Ad

Sporting vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction

Leões have lost just one of their last 21 games across all competitions, though that loss was registered at home in the UEFA Champions League against Borussia Dortmund in February. Nonetheless, they are on a seven-game winning streak at home in this fixture, and are strong favorites.

Morten Hjulmand and Ricardo Esgaio are confirmed absentees for the home side as they are suspended for this match. Daniel Bragança, João Simões, and Nuno Santos remain sidelined with injuries.

Ad

Os Conquistadores scored four goals in the reverse fixture and will be determined to go unbeaten against the capital club in a league campaign for the first time since the 2016-17 season. They have won three of their last four away games and will look to build on that form.

Filipe Relvas and Tomás Handel are suspended for the trip to Lisbon.

Leões have an impressive home record in this fixture and should be able to register a comfortable win.

Ad

Prediction: Sporting 2-1 Vitoria Guimaraes

Sporting vs Vitoria Guimaraes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More