Sporting vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5, 2022 

Sporting CP and Vitoria Guimaraes will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 12 fixture on Saturday (November 5).

The hosts are coming off a harrowing 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Sporting only needed to avoid defeat to secure progress to the knockouts of Europe's premier club competition but fell short.

They were on their way to all three points when Arthur Gomes put them ahead in the 39th minute. However, a second-half fightback from Frankfurt saw the Europa League winners claim the win and relegate Sporting to the second-tier competition.

The Lions will turn their attention to domestic football where things have not gone smoothly either. They're sixth, having garnered 19 points from 11 games.

Vitoria, meanwhile, are one point and a spot ahead of Sporting in the standings. Os Vimaranenses are coming off a 3-2 home win over Famalicao. Nelson Luz scored a second-half brace, while Ze Carlos provided a pair of assists to inspire their team to a win.

Sporting vs Vitoria Guimaraes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting have 42 wins from their last 64 meetings against Vitoria, who have won eight times.

In their most recent meeting in March, Sporting claimed a 3-1 away win.

Vitoria are on a seven-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning five, including the last four.

Sporting have just one win from their last six games across competitions, losing four.

Four of their last four meetings have produced at least three goals.

Vitoria's last three games across competitions have seen goals at both ends and have produced four or more goals.

Sporting vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction

Sporting's mediocre season hit new lows in midweek when they were eliminated from the Champions League. Ruben Amorim's side were in firm control of their group with maximum points after two games, but a return of just one point from the next four saw their continental aspirations crushed.

Things are not much better domestically for them, so Vitoria have an excellent oppourtnity to register a first win over the capital side since 2018.

The visitors have been in fine form and will fancy their chances of leaving the capital with something. The spoils could be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Sporting CP 2-2 Vitoria Guimares

Sporting vs Vitoria Guimaraes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

