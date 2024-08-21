Sportivo Ameliano vs Libertad Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22, 2024 

Sportivo Ameliano host Libertad at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco on Thursday (August 22) in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana last 16. The hosts have endured a difficult run of form in recent weeks.

Sportivo performed well in the group stage of the competition earlier in the year. They shook off their opening-day defeat to Athletico Paranaense by winning four of their five matches and finish atop their group with 13 points.

Libertad, meanwhile, featured in the Copa Libertadores group stage but crashed out after finishing third in their group. They beat Universidad Catolica 3-1 on aggregate in the Sudamericana play-offs last month to make a third appearance at this stage of the competition in four years.

The two sides drew 1-1 in the first leg last week, with Alejandro Samudio opening the scoring for the Ameliano midway through the first half before conceding in the second.

Sportivo Ameliano vs Libertad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between Ameliano and Libertad, who lead 8-1.

There have been three draws between the two teams, including their last two.

Sportivo are unbeaten in nine games in the fixture since 2022.

Sportivo (two) are the lowest-scoring side in the Primera Division this season,

Sportivo Ameliano vs Libertad Prediction

Ameliano are on a run of consecutive draws and have won one of their last 13 games across competitions. They are without a home win since May.

Libertad, meanwhile, have also drawn their last two matches and are winless in seven. They have, howeve,r been the dominant side in the fixture and should come out on top.

Prediction: Sportivo 0-2 Libertad

Sportivo Ameliano vs Libertad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Libertad

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of their last seven meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in two of their last six matchups.)

