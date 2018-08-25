Sports presenter Richard Keys believes Cristiano Ronaldo could have joined Manchester United

Rishi Kataria FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 1.01K // 25 Aug 2018, 07:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ronaldo could have joined Manchester United

Whats the story?

Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus after nine successful seasons at the club but was he a target for former club Manchester United? He had helped Madrid win four Champions League titles and two LaLiga trophies.

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo could have joined Manchester United after leaving the Madrid club.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United have not performed as per their standard since the departure of Alex Ferguson as the club's manager. Ronaldo was an integral part of the squad form 2003 to 2009 helping United win nine trophies.

Reports even suggested that United were targeting Ronaldo's Madrid club-mate Gareth Bale but they were unsuccessful in acquiring him. Ronaldo has always been influential for the club he has joined and guided them to reach the pinnacle of club competition.

The heart of the matter

English sports presenter Richard Keys wrote on his personal blog:

One last thing on this: When is somebody going to ask Mourinho if he got the chance to sign Ronaldo in the summer.I know the answer. I’d love to hear his.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a goal-scoring machine who can score for any club in any given competition in the world. Manchester United could have reclaimed their lost glory if they had scooped the opportunity of signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rumour Rating: 9/10

Richard Keys has worked for BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Sky, Talksport, Al Jazeera, Fox Sports, ESPN Star Sports, BeIN Sports which are among the top sports broadcasters.

Richard Keys is a famous sports personality and has insight knowledge of football which proves the efficiency of the report.

What's next?

Manchester United fans have always regarded Cristiano Ronaldo highly. They will surely be disappointed after getting to know about this story.