Top 5 sports stars who currently make the most money per Instagram post (2021)

As of now, Instagram has grown beyond being just another social media platform. Facebook's (now Meta) subsidiary has breached all global and age barriers to unite everybody. Studies suggest that on average, an Instagram user spends about 28 minutes on it.

The same has paved the way for various brands, products and big to small companies to take their presence on Instagram and increase their reach. Instagram is also a destination where celebrities interact with their fans and the fans get a peek into the daily lives of their stars.

From movie stars to sports personalities, almost everybody uses Instagram as it is considered the best medium to stay relevant. Apart from connecting with the fans and posting about their everyday lives, celebs also earn handsome pay for their posts.

In this article, let's take a look at

Top 5 sports stars who make the most money per Instagram post

Source : Hopperhq

#5 LeBron James (Basketball) — $474,000

LeBron James boasts over 102 million followers on Instagram

LeBron James aka King James is arguably the most famous NBA player around. He boasts over 102 million followers on Instagram. Basketball is a niche sport and it does not enjoy much popularity outside the United States. However, that was never a hurdle for LeBron James to be renowned worldwide.

The Ohio-born Power Forward is a global sporting icon and it is believed the NBA star makes around $474,000 per Instagram post. LeBron James earns a massive following for his fitness regime. He is a top athlete who invests a good share of time and money after his fitness goals.

The LA Lakers star enjoys equal fame off the court as well.

#4 Virat Kohli (Cricket) — $680,000

Virat Kohli is the most followed Indian on Instagram

Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli is considered one of the greatest players of all time. His impressive stats coincide with his reputation and the same makes him one of the most followed sports stars on Instagram.

Cricket, being another niche sport, is unable to enjoy the reach like that of football. Despite that, Virat Kohli boasts much more fan following than a lot of footballers. Kohli has 168 million followers and is the most followed personality in India.

Many variables accounted for the star's widespread fame and reach on the social media platform. These include being the captain of the Indian cricket team, a fitness freak and married to popular Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. His ad-stint with Cristiano Ronaldo for a couple of brands facilitated his growth on social media.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh