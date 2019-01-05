×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sportskeeda Awards 2018: Who was the best in Indian football?

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
464   //    05 Jan 2019, 09:28 IST

Rahul Bheke has been the stand-out performer for BFC this season
Rahul Bheke has been the stand-out performer for BFC this season

The year 2018 passed by in no time, granting us with a large pool of memories from the very first day in terms of the action that surrounded Indian football.

From Kashmir's emergence as a serious force in the top-flight, Indian Olympic Association's initial decision to not allow the national team to ply their trade in the Asian Games, the Continental Cup triumph and Sunil Chhetri's goal-scoring record to the SAFF Championship exploits, Gourav Mukhi's age controversy and Star Sports' settlement to telecast selected I-League matches, the calendar year had it all.

Most importantly, the nation continued to take giant strides towards larger recognition and self-furnishing.

Along with the management’s contributions, Stephan Constantine’s constant tactical developments and the burgeoning rise of the Indian Super League, a lot comes down to the players to supply the goods and up the levels of the quality of the beautiful game in India.

Both the I-League and ISL continued to produce fantastic talent over the course of the year, but a few players really took on the responsibility on their shoulders. With each passing game, these professionals developed a spring in their step and exhibited match-winning performances on a consistent basis. 

We conducted a poll asking the fans who they thought was the best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward of the year 2018. Below are the winners chosen by you:

#1 Best Goalkeeper - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

India's distinguished custodian
India's distinguished custodian

No prizes for guessing, the best goalkeeper is none other than India's distinguished number 1, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Apart from Sunil Chhetri, if there is one player who is worthy of constituting the Blue Tigers' spine, it's the Bengaluru FC shot-stopper.

He was up against his national teammate and Mumbai City FC glove man Amrinder Singh, but comprehensively beat him with 66% show of hands. Since his switch to the Kanteerava Stadium, the Punjab goalie has gone from strength to strength.

Advertisement

This season as well, he has been a vital cog in BFC's tight defence, which has only shipped 9 goals in 11 outings. With four clean sheets and a staggering save percentage of 77.8%, Gurpreet is setting the stage on fire in this edition of the ISL too.

For the national side, his jaw-dropping saves against China are a true example of the player's potential, importance and excellence. Enough said.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
ISL 2018-19 Indian National Football team Bengaluru FC Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Jobi Justin Stephen Constantine Indian Football
Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
CONTRIBUTOR
ISL 2018-19: Why Playoffs is ruining the competition
RELATED STORY
The front line of Bengaluru FC
RELATED STORY
Here's how Sunil Chhetri is challenging the legacy of...
RELATED STORY
India's Sunil Chhetri nominated for the Best Footballer...
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive Indian national football team players
RELATED STORY
Indian Super League: ISL has set Roadmap for Growth of...
RELATED STORY
Bangalore Offers Indian Football a New Lease of Life...
RELATED STORY
Bengaluru FC and Kia Motors Ink Record Sponsorship Deal...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Best of Children's Day - See pictures of the...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: 5 Ways Bengaluru FC are Breathing Fresh Air...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us