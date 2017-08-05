Sportskeeda’s Greatest African XI

If all the best African players played for the same team and at the same time, this would be the result.

Thomas N'Kono against England

Africa is a continent that has provided football with some of the finest players it has ever seen. From the likes of George Weah to Yaya Toure, the African continent has been responsible for the creation of many stars in the footballing universe.

Unfortunately, however, no African team has reached the semi-finals of the World Cup even once – let alone winning it. It is a shame, really, that most of the best African players came from different countries.

Had they all united and represented the continent itself – which is impossible, I know – then things might have been different for them. Since this is not possible in real life, we attempt to bring it to fruition in this slider as we list down the greatest African XI ever, in a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper: Thomas N'Kono

There is no room for debate here as Thomas N’Kono is the obvious choice. The one thing that Africa hasn't been able to produce on a consistent basis is quality goalkeepers. Currently, only Carlos Kameni comes to mind as a good African goalkeeper, but even he doesn’t play for a top club.

In this regard, even N’Kono couldn’t play for elite-level clubs. The Cameroonian spent most of his career at Espanyol – just like Kameni did later – but what sets him apart from the former Malaga goalkeeper is his two African Player of the Year awards in 1979 and 1982.

N’Kono was known for acrobatic skills as a goalkeeper and his tendency to make the spectacular out-of-the-blue save. The great Gianluigi Buffon, whom many regard as the greatest goalkeeper of all time, apparently decided to become a shot-stopper after watching him play for Cameroon in the 1990 World Cup.

Buffon also named his first son Louis Thomas in honour of the Cameroon legend. That’s something, isn’t it?