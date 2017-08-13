Sportskeeda's list of 10 most exciting games in Premier League history

The Premier League has been home to some of the most exciting games in the history of the game since its inception.

@adityaupaadhyay by holdingmidfielder Top 5 / Top 10 13 Aug 2017, 15:51 IST

Greatest match in PL history?

The new Premier League season has arrived and we cannot contain our excitement. After weeks of agonising wait that was filled with numerous rumours from the transfer market, it is finally time for on-field action. The Premier League has been home to some of the most exciting teams in the history of the game and has established a reputation for itself as an enterprising league, courtesy of numerous nerve wracking matches since its inception.

In this segment, we take a walk down the memory lane to look at 10 of the most exciting games in the history of the Premier League.

#10 Leeds United 4-3 Liverpool (2000-01)

It was not a very long time ago that Leeds United were a force to reckon with. Before the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea began making headways into the League, Leeds had been a regular feature in the UEFA Champions League, until their financial mistakes doomed them to a life in lower divisions of English football.

However, in the 12 years that they were the part of the League, the club was involved in several exciting games but one game, in particular, stands out in the memory of the club’s fans to this day, their game against Liverpool in November 2000. The game began badly for the home side at the Elland Road as Sami Hyypia and Christian Ziege gave the Reds a two-goal lead before the clock had struck the 20-minute mark.

However, thereafter, it was all about Leeds’s latest recruit Mark Viduka, who took the game by the scruff of its neck and turned it around in the favour of the Whites. The Australian brought Leeds back on level terms with goals in the 24th and 47th minute. However, it looked like Liverpool would run away as the eventual winners when Vladimir Spicer restored their lead in the 61st minute.

But, Viduka was not entirely done with tormenting Liverpool as he scored in quick succession in the 73rd and 75th minute to mark his arrival on to one of the toughest stages in world football.