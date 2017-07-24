Sportskeeda's Top 6 transfer collapses

When transfer negotiations just don't go over the line

All hail the fax machine!

The transfer market is one of the most painful times for a fan. The anticipation surrounding the window is something that often gets to the nerves of many people. This player is going to sign for that club, that player is going to sign for this club… it is too much of a quagmire to deal with.

Waiting is never the best thing for one to do. It creeps out the very existence of the person waiting. So when a said player is supposed to be making a move to your favourite club, it is an exhausting endeavour to follow.

Sometimes, the transfer is just about another step to cross the finish line – and that’s when they break. And here are 6 of the top transfer collapses ever…

#6 Frank Worthington – Liverpool

Worthington whilst playing for Leicester

One of the things about fame is that one actually has the privilege to become a playboy and have better luck with women than the common man. Frank Worthington was one of those Tony Stark-esque personalities minus the superhero suit.

Worthington lived a life of booze and women. His blonde-hair perfectly adorned his good-looks. This want for flesh actually cost him a transfer to Liverpool in 1972.

When Worthington turned up for the medical in 1972, he failed his tests due to high blood pressure while some say it was because of a Sexually Transmitted Infection. As a result, then Liverpool manager, Bill Shankly, asked the player to cool it off in Mallorca with a holiday break and return after a week.

But, as it turned out, he came back a week later and failed his medical yet again – because his pressure was even higher. The reason? In bed with two Swedish blondes, then a young Belgian beauty and a night with Miss Great Britain.

Oh, and also an airport hook-up with a random woman. All in the space of a week!