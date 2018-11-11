Spurs fans outraged at Palace faithful, referee reaction after Eric Lamela was left with bloodied face during the game

Erik Lamela

Saturday saw Tottenham Hotspur go head-to-head with Crystal Palace in a Premier League clash that saw the Spurs come out with a 1-0 win.

The winning goal came in the 66th minute from a 20-year-old man of the match Juan Foyth who also scored his first career goal, taking the Spurs only two points away from the top of the Premier League table.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino heaped praise on his fellow Argentine after the game saying, "He is a centre-back and I was a centre-back and I am very pleased for him."

"You get involved in these circumstances [the penalties] but the confidence in him is massive and his quality and his ability can be very important for this team. For him to score his goal and feel like a Premier League player is a massive, massive feeling. Now he goes to join the national team."

Despite the win, however, fans were focused on an incident involving Eric Lamela and Jordan Ayew on the pitch.

Lamela was forced to come off during the game as he was seen with a bloodied forehead in the last few minutes. The midfielder was seen getting caught by Palace forward Jordan Ayew's studs when he fell on the ground. A medic team attended to the 26-year-old but he could not continue and was substituted by Harry Winks.

Lamela has played a pivotal role in Pochettino's side so far this season, having netted six goals in thirteen appearances for the London club.

Some Spurs fans were left outraged with the reaction of the Crystal Palace faithful, as they were heard booing the injured player as he lay on the ground. Others were angry at referee Jon Moss for the time he took to stop the game.

They have since taken to Twitter to address the issue:

Not sure what is worse, Crystal Palace supporters booing that Erik Lamela was down injured and clearly bleeding, or Jonathan Moss not stopping the game sooner.



😕🤔#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/43I0BxWzka — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) November 10, 2018

Palace fans booing Lamela and the guy has blood pouring from a head wound. — Darren Lewis (@MirrorDarren) November 10, 2018

So John Moss plays on despite Erik Lamela having blood pouring out from a head wound.



The level of officiating in this country is getting worse. @FA and the @premierleague seriously need to sort this out #COYS #THFC — Daniel Woodley (@dwoodley1990) November 10, 2018

Jon Moss you’ve gotta stop the game sooner there! Lamela down with blood pouring down his face! #COYS — Josh Steele (@steelej27) November 10, 2018

Classy bunch these Palace fans. Booing Lamela despite him lying there for 60 seconds with blood pouring down his face. John Moss is a joke #CRYTOT — Angry Man (@MyRanting) November 10, 2018

Palace fans boo Lamela as his head pisses blood.



Bit harsh, tbf. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) November 10, 2018

Did the commentators really just praise the ref for stopping the game for Lamela?? He waited till the guy needed a transfusion before he stopped the game. #CRYTOT — Paul Fleming (@PAFCOYS) November 10, 2018

Ref waited way too long to blow the whistle while a bloodied face Lamela lay on the floor... Palace fans are awful booing.. like theres no screen they can see the blood all over his face? #COYS — Ed Hawkins (@EHawk75) November 10, 2018

Pure class from CP fans, who boo Lamela as the welt on his forehead hemorrhages blood. — Dean Reynolds (@deansreynolds) November 10, 2018