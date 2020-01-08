Tottenham Hotspur join race to sign AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek

Tottenham Hotspur have joined the chase for AC Milan sharpshooter Krzysztof Piatek, who is presently valued at £30 million, according to latest reports from the Guardian.

Jose Mourinho and co. have lost their talisman, Harry Kane, to a long-term injury and hence, are vying to beef up their ranks upfront - a department only manned by young Troy Parrott.

While AC Milan secured the services of former hero Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Spurs are set to be without Kane until March at least, with the forward having torn his hamstring in the 1-0 defeat to Southampton.

Milan meanwhile, are looking to recycle the £30 million they paid Genoa for the services of Piatek. The 24-year-old has scored just four times in 18 league appearances, and Milan might be forced to sell him on loan to a Premier League club although they would prefer not to do so.

Spurs, who have been relatively quiet during yet another transfer window, are now sweating over their vacant striker situation. They, of course, are not running a straightforward course, as Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also understood to be potential suitors for the Poland international.

Piatek's stock has fallen considerably since joining Milan last year, but there's no doubting how good he is when on song. It'd be interesting to see how his situation unfolds, but Spurs will have to face-off against champions-elect Liverpool up next, without an out-and-out centre forward.