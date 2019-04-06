Spurs Transfer News: London club is willing to snatch £30m rated midfielder

Pochettino is ready to spend a huge amount in the upcoming transfer window

What is the story?

According to the reports from The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur are willing to pay £30 million for Everton's on-loan midfielder, Andre Gomes.

In case you didn't know

This season, Andre Gomes has made 24 appearances in Everton's outfit. The Spaniard has not only scored a single goal but also provided an assist in the Premier League 2018-19.

The 25-year-old is well-known for his defensive duties at the heart of the midfield. The ex-Barcelona can also play in the central midfield role.

Gomes' current club Everton stand 10th position in the Premier League points table. On the other hand, Spurs, who have been linked with Andre Gomes, hold the 3rd position in the league table.

Heart of the matter

Tottenham have a number of midfield options like Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko, Cristian Eriksen and Dele Alli. Beside injured Eric Dier, no midfielder has that much defensive abilities in Tottenham's main squad. The club also failed to find Dembele's replacement during last transfer window. So the Londoner could take a look at the midfielder as the replacement of Moussa Dembele.

When Andre Gomes was asked about his future at his current club, he replied,

"To be honest, I try not to think about that. One thing football has given to me is teach me how to manage situations and how to enjoy it day by day."

"Every day is a new challenge and every weekend in the Premier League is a new challenge. So I try to think only in the present."

He also added,

“If I think further ahead than that then I will probably lose my mind in some way. So I am trying to finish the season in the best way possible, give my best in every training session and in every game. We will see in the end.”

Rumour Probability

Tottenham Hotspur have no hurry as they are willing to pay £30 million for the Spanish midfield general during the upcoming Summer transfer window.

What is next?

Everton will face Arsenal in their next Premier League fixture. Andre Gomes could make another Premier League appearance at this weekend.

