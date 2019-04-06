×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Spurs Transfer News: London club is willing to snatch £30m rated midfielder 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Rumors
57   //    06 Apr 2019, 21:37 IST

Pochettino is ready to spend a huge amount in the upcoming transfer window
Pochettino is ready to spend a huge amount in the upcoming transfer window

What is the story?

According to the reports from The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur are willing to pay £30 million for Everton's on-loan midfielder, Andre Gomes.

In case you didn't know

This season, Andre Gomes has made 24 appearances in Everton's outfit. The Spaniard has not only scored a single goal but also provided an assist in the Premier League 2018-19.

The 25-year-old is well-known for his defensive duties at the heart of the midfield. The ex-Barcelona can also play in the central midfield role.

Gomes' current club Everton stand 10th position in the Premier League points table. On the other hand, Spurs, who have been linked with Andre Gomes, hold the 3rd position in the league table.

Heart of the matter

Tottenham have a number of midfield options like Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko, Cristian Eriksen and Dele Alli. Beside injured Eric Dier, no midfielder has that much defensive abilities in Tottenham's main squad. The club also failed to find Dembele's replacement during last transfer window. So the Londoner could take a look at the midfielder as the replacement of Moussa Dembele.

When Andre Gomes was asked about his future at his current club, he replied,

"To be honest, I try not to think about that. One thing football has given to me is teach me how to manage situations and how to enjoy it day by day."
"Every day is a new challenge and every weekend in the Premier League is a new challenge. So I try to think only in the present."

He also added,

Advertisement
“If I think further ahead than that then I will probably lose my mind in some way. So I am trying to finish the season in the best way possible, give my best in every training session and in every game. We will see in the end.”

Rumour Probability

Tottenham Hotspur have no hurry as they are willing to pay £30 million for the Spanish midfield general during the upcoming Summer transfer window.

What is next?

Everton will face Arsenal in their next Premier League fixture. Andre Gomes could make another Premier League appearance at this weekend.



Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Everton Tottenham Hotspur Andre Gomes Football Latest Transfer News & Rumors EPL Transfer News & Rumors Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News
Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Football enthusiastic and an avid Premier League spectator Favourite club: Manchester United Favourite player: Kevin De Bruyne -} You can also follow me here and on Twitter. -} You can also DM me on twitter if you have any queries or any suggestions :)
Reports: Tottenham looking to buy Everton star defender for £50m to replace Toby Alderweireld
RELATED STORY
10 hilarious autocorrects for footballers' names
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Transfer News: Janssen to Betis, Spurs to gazump Leicester for Tielemans? and more - 29th January, 2019
RELATED STORY
5 players who went on loan and got their careers back on track
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners set to battle with Spurs for £50m Premier League defender this summer
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their Premier League rivals
RELATED STORY
5 of the most disrespectful crowd chants in football
RELATED STORY
10 most influential personalities of English football
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur news round-up: New stadium to open, De Jong praises club - 3rd April 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us