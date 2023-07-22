SpVgg Greuther Furth vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24, 2023

SpVgg Greuther Furth ramp up preparation for the new 2.Bundesliga campaign when they lock horns with Liverpool in their final pre-season game on Monday (July 24).

Jurgen Klopp’s side kicked off their pre-season with a thrilling 4-2 win over German side Karlsrusher on Wednesday and will look to continue in the same vein. Greuther Furth, meanwhile, suffered their first pre-season defeat on July 14, losing 3-2 to Swiss side FC Zurich.

Before that, Alexander Zorniger’s men had picked up one draw and three wins in four games, including a 7-0 win over FC Coburg on June 28. Greuther Furth finished 12th in the German second division last season and will look for a top-half finish this term.

Meanwhile, a rusty-looking Liverpool side were made to work their socks off on Wednesday in a 4-2 win over Karlsrusher in their opening pre-season game. Having missed out on the top four in the Premier League last season, the Reds will look to make an immediate return to the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool take on Leicester City, Bayern Munich and Darmstadt in their last three pre-season games before their mouth-watering league opener against Chelsea on August 13.

SpVgg Greuther Furth vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Furth are unbeaten in four of their five pre-season friendlies, winning thrice. Zorniger’s men have scored 24 goals, kept two clean sheets and conceded eight goals.

Liverpool are unbeaten in 12 games, winning eight since a 4-1 Premier League loss to eventual champions Manchester City in April.

Klopp’s side have won all but one of their last five away games across competitions, with a 4-4 draw with Southampton on May 28 being the exception.

SpVgg Greuther Furth vs Liverpool Prediction

Klopp’s men turned in an unconvincing performance in midweek but will fancy themselves to find their feet this weekend. While Furth should put up a fight, they will likely fall short against a significantly superior Liverpool side.

Prediction: Greuther Furth 1-3 Liverpool

SpVgg Greuther Furth vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: First to score - Liverpool (The Reds have opened the scoring in six of their last seven games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Greuther Furth’s last eight games.)