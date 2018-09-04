Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Football New Deals News: Manchester United’s superstar player wants £72m; Borussia Dortmund and Valencia want this Liverpool striker for £27m and more such news

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
Rumors
935   //    04 Sep 2018, 19:33 IST

Introduction

Hello and welcome to the world of football news!

The transfer window concluded on August 31st, but news regarding new deals and winter transfer has not stopped. Some are rumours while others are genuine. The excitement generated by such news is unparalleled.

A superstar football player wants £72m at Old Trafford which will be a massive pay rise. Borussia Dortmund and Valencia are interested in buying this awesome forward from Liverpool. The buzz around sacking of Jose Mourinho is growing loud with some saying his replacement has been identified.

Today, we look at such news.

#1. Henderson’s new deal

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Jordan Henderson has signed a new deal with Liverpool. The Liverpool captain wrote on Instagram: “I’m absolutely delighted to have signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool FC.”

Manager Jurgen Klopp exclaimed: “It is fantastic news but should not be a surprise to anyone—he is perfect for us and we for him, I think. Jordan embodies entirely what it means to be a Liverpool player in this modern era of football.”

#2. Borussia Dortmund and Valencia interested in Divock Origi

Blackburn Rovers v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly
Blackburn Rovers v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly

Borussia Dortmund and Valencia made a move for Divock Origi during the transfer window, but could not match his monumental figures of £27million. His father, Mike Okoth confirmed this.

Divock hopes that something better will work out in the next transfer season and it is better to wait and watch.

#3. Sack Jose Mourinho

AS Saint-Etienne v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Second Leg
AS Saint-Etienne v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Second Leg

Jose Mourinho remains the favourite of bookies to be sacked as the rumours grow. According to Jose, he is sure of not being be sacked. He said: "If they send me away, do you have any idea how much money they would have to give me?"

Manchester United registered a 2-0 win over Burnley on Sunday.

#4. Replace Jose with Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger

A noted presenter, Richard Keys thinks Arsene Wenger can replace Jose at Manchester United. He said: “He has won everything there is to win apart from the Champions League. He can handle big players. Managed a big football club, and he’s available.”

For those of you who do not know, Arsene had been the manager for Arsenal from 1996 to 2018. 

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
I am an IT professional and a writer.
