St-Etienne vs Auxerre prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 Relegation Playoffs 2021-22

St-Etienne will host Auxerre at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Sunday in the second leg of their Ligue 1 relegation playoffs, hoping to remain in the top flight for a 19th consecutive year.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg on Thursday, with Gaetan Perrin coming off the bench to cancel out Zaydou Youssouef's opener in the 86th minute to leave the tie in the balance.

The Greens broke the deadlock in the 15th minute but were mostly dominated by their hosts, who finished with 12 shots (five on target) and 61% possession.

Auxerre's pressure finally paid off in the closing stages when substitute Perrin fired home the equaliser, although the Diplomats now face an uphill battle in the return. A victory is a must for them to gain promotion.

St-Etienne vs Auxerre Head-To-Head

St-Etienne have won eight of their last 25 clashes with Auxerre, losing five.

A total of 12 games during this period have ended in draws, including their last clash on Thursday.

St-Etienne Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-D.

Auxerre Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D.

St-Etienne vs Auxerre Team News

St-Etienne

The Greens will have Eliaquim Mangala back from a suspension, but the former Manchester City defender might have to settle for a place on the bench.

Wahbi Khazri, though, could return to the starting lineup after Enzo Crivelli was given the nod to lead the line in the first leg.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Auxerre

Ousoumane Camara and Alec Georgen will remain on the sidelines for the Diplomats, although there are no fresh injury concerns.

Coach Jean-Marc Furlan might make a few changes to his XI to secure a win.

Injured: Ousoumane Camara, Alec Georgen.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

St-Etienne vs Auxerre Predicted XIs

St-Etienne (4-2-3-1): Paul Bernardoni; Falaye Sacko, Harold Moukoudi, Mickael Nade, Miguel Trauco; Zaydou Youssouf, Mahdi Camara; Arnaud Nordin, Ryad Boudebouz, Denis Bouanga; Wahbri Khazri.

Auxerre (4-1-4-1): Donovan Leon; Carlens Arcus, Jubal, Theo Pellenard, Quentin Bernard; Birama Toure; Gaetan Perrin, Hamza Sakhi, Gauthier Hein, Matthias Autret; Gaetan Charbonnier.

St-Etienne vs Auxerre Prediction

St-Etienne were poor in the first leg, but their quality is undeniable. Home advantage could bring out their best, and they should prevail narrowly, preserving their top-flight status.

Prediction: St-Etienne 2-1 Auxerre.

