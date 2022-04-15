St-Etienne vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips - 16th April 2022

St-Etienne will host Brest at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Ligue 1 on Saturday, looking to end a four-game winless run. The Greens have drawn and lost twice apiece, including a 4-0 drubbing by Marseille, followed by a 6-2 loss against Lorient in their last two outings.

Pascal Dupraz's side were brutally exposed at the back on both occasions and now sit in 18th place with 27 points from 31 games. As things stand, St-Etienne heading into the relegation playoffs, although things could get much worse if their form doesn't improve.

Brest, meanwhile, are 12 points clear of St-Etienne in 12th place with safety all but guaranteed. The Pirates need just three more points to better their points tally from last season, when they finished 17th, avoiding relegation by just a point. They've visibly improved under Michel Der Zakarian, who replaced Olivier Dall'Oglio at the helm last summer.

St-Etienne vs Brest Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Brest have won five of their last 11 games with St-Etienne, losing four

St-Etienne have lost just one of their last 13 league games at home with Brest, including their most recent one in April 2021 (2-1).

Brest are on a four-game winning run against St-Etienne, equalling their best run against a single opponent in their history (also four against Bordeaux and Rennes).

Brest are looking to go three league games unbeaten for the first time since a run of eight outings between October and December last year.

AS Saint-Étienne @ASSEofficiel 🎙️ @NordinArnaud avant #ASSESB29 : "On n'est pas morts, on est barragistes et on doit sortir de cette place-là. Après notre faute professionnelle à Lorient, il reste sept matchs pour se maintenir." 🎙️ @NordinArnaud avant #ASSESB29 : "On n'est pas morts, on est barragistes et on doit sortir de cette place-là. Après notre faute professionnelle à Lorient, il reste sept matchs pour se maintenir."

St-Etienne have lost just one of their last five home league games

St-Etienne have conceded ten goals in their last two league games - a first since August-September 1958 (five each against Monaco and Sedan).

It's also the first time since May 2012 that the Greens have lost consecutive games despite scoring twice in both games.

St-Etienne vs Brest Prediction

The hosts could sink deeper into the relegation zone with another loss, but their recent form and record against Brest doesn't inspire hope. They've also shipped in ten goals in their last two games, a testament to how lackluster their defence has been, so Brest can smell blood in the water.

Stade Brestois 29 @SB29 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗹 𝗗𝗲𝗿 𝗭𝗮𝗸𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻: "J'espère qu'on va faire un bon match"



Découvrez l'intégralité de la conférence de presse de Michel Der Zakarian avant bit.ly/3uDymhU



🏴‍☠️ 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗹 𝗗𝗲𝗿 𝗭𝗮𝗸𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻: "J'espère qu'on va faire un bon match"Découvrez l'intégralité de la conférence de presse de Michel Der Zakarian avant #ASSESB29 #TeamPirates 🏴‍☠️ 💬 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗹 𝗗𝗲𝗿 𝗭𝗮𝗸𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻: "J'espère qu'on va faire un bon match"📲 Découvrez l'intégralité de la conférence de presse de Michel Der Zakarian avant #ASSESB29 👉 bit.ly/3uDymhU#TeamPirates 🏴‍☠️ https://t.co/HmhVmyY2qb

Barring a monumental performance from St-Etienne, the visitors should win this game.

Prediction: St-Etienne 1-2 Brest.

St-Etienne vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brest.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes.

