St. Gallen vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025 

By Ume Elvis
Modified Feb 21, 2025 05:55 GMT
Soccer: Test matches, FC Basel - FC Bayern Munich... - Source: Getty
FC Basel face St. Gallen on Saturday

St. Gallen and Basel will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 25 clash on Saturday (February 22nd). The game will be played at Kybunpark.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Yverdon. They were reduced to 10 men when Jozo Stanic was sent off in the 59th minute and Antonio Marchesano made them pay in the first minute of injury time by scoring the match-winner.

Basel, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Lausanne. They went ahead through Kevin's third-minute strike while Marwin Hitz' own goal midway through the second half ensured the two sides canceled each other out.

The draw saw the Rotblau drop to second spot in the table, having garnered 41 points from 24 games. St. Gallen are sixth on 35 points.

St. Gallen vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Basel have 82 wins from the last 174 head-to-head games. St. Gallen were victorious on 44 occasions while 48 games ended in a share of the spoils.
  • One of those draws came in their most recent clash in December 2024 when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.
  • Ten of the last 12 head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
  • Four of St. Gallen's last five league games have been decided by a one-goal margin.
  • Basel have the best away record in the league, having garnered 18 points from 12 games on their travels.
  • Five of St. Gallen's last seven games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.
St. Gallen vs Basel Prediction

St. Gallen have won their last two home games after having not won any of the preceding eight (six draws). Furthermore, four of their last five games in front of their fans have produced at least four goals.

Basel fell to second spot in the table behind Lugano folowing their draw last weekend. They are one point behind the Bianconeri and a win here would see them keep up pace or potentially climb back to the summit of the standings. Fabio Celestini's side have lost just one of their last six away games. However, that defeat came in their most recent away game.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: St. Gallen 1-2 Basel

St. Gallen vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Basel to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Edited by Nived Zenith
