St. Gallen vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22, 2023

St. Gallen will entertain Basel at the AFG Arena in the Swiss Super League on Sunday (January 22) as they resume their league campaign following a ten-week hiatus.

The hosts have recorded two wins on the spin, which has helped them climb to third place in the standings with 25 points. In their previous league outing, St. Gallen recorded an impressive 7-2 win at Sion, with Emmanuel Latte Lath scoring a hat-trick.

Basel, meanwhile, suffered their second defeat in four league games , losing 1-0 at Grasshopper. They're fifth place in the league table and trail St. Gallen by three points.

St. Gallen vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Swiss rivals have squared off 164 times since 1935, with Basel winning 77 and losing 46.

Basel are unbeaten in their last three meetings against St. Gallen, with the two meetings last season ending 2-2 and Basel winning 3-2,

The hosts have the second-best attacking record in the Swiss Super League, scoring 33 goals in 16 games, while Basel have scored 21 times.

The visitors have the second-best defensive record in the competition, conceding 17 goals in 16 games, while St. Gallen have conceded 24 goals in that period.

St. Gallen have seen over 2.5 goals in 16 of their last 18 home games against Basel across competitions.

Basel have lost just once at home this season and returned to winning ways after three games against Grasshopper.

St. Gallen vs Basel Prediction

The hosts have seen an upturn in recent games, and after a winless run in October, they have recorded three wins, scoring 14 goals and conceding thrice. The hosts have picked up just one win in their last nine home games against Basel.

RotBlau have a solid record against St. Gallen and are eyeing a league double The last three meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

St.Gallen, meanwhile, have lost just once at home this term. Basel have picked up just two wins on their travels, failing to score in three of their last five. As the two teams are playing their first competitive game of the year, they might be a bit rusty, so a draw could ensue.

Prediction: St. Gallen 2-2 Basel

St. Gallen vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Basel to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Emmanuel Latte Lath to score any time - Yes

