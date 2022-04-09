St. Gallen vs Basel prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

St. Gallen and Basel will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 29 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a comfortable 3-0 away victory over Sion last weekend. Victor Ruiz scored and provided an assist in the first half to inspire the win for his side.

Basel settled for a share of the spoils in a thrilling 2-2 draw with rivals Young Boys on home turf. The visitors twice came from behind, with Wilfried Kanga stepping off the bench to score the equalizer in the 78th minute.

The draw saw them maintain their hold on second spot with a five-point advantage over third-placed Young Boys. However, they are still 12 points behind runaway leaders FC Zurich, while St. Gallen sit in fifth place on 40 points.

St. Gallen vs Basel Head-to-Head

Basel have 76 wins from 161 previous matches against St. Gallen. The two sides shared the spoils on 40 occasions, while 45 matches ended in a victory for Sunday's hosts.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2020 when Fedor Chalov's second-half brace helped Basel claw back from a two-goal halftime deficit to snatch a 2-2 draw on home turf.

St. Gallen form guide: W-W-W-D-D

Basel form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L

St. Gallen vs Basel Team News

St. Gallen

Boris Babic is the only injury concern for the home side.

Injury: Boris Babic

Suspension: None

FC Basel 1893 🇬🇧 @FC_Basel_en AL OF THE MONTH!



Chalov, Millar and Szalai provided three great goal of the month candidates in March!



Vote for your favourite and win a signed jersey

bit.ly/35S7gde



#FCBasel1893 #MirSinBasel

𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗖𝗛 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮: GAL OF THE MONTH!Chalov, Millar and Szalai provided three great goal of the month candidates in March!Vote for your favourite and win a signed jersey 𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗖𝗛 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮: G⚽AL OF THE MONTH! 🔥Chalov, Millar and Szalai provided three great goal of the month candidates in March! 👌Vote for your favourite and win a signed jersey 👉bit.ly/35S7gde#FCBasel1893 #MirSinBaselhttps://t.co/Eb3vy6dzhK

Basel

Andrea Padula is unavailable due to a knee injury, while Emmanuel Essiam and Raoul Petretta are doubts for the trip to Kybunpark.

Injury: Andrea Padula

Doubtful: Emmanuel Essiam, Raoul Petretta

Suspension: None

St. Gallen vs Basel Predicted XI

St. Gallen ((4-4-2): Lawrence Ati Zigi (GK); Patrick Sutter, Matej Maglica, Leonidas Stergiou, Euclides Cabral; Victor Ruiz, Bastien Toma, Jordi Quintilla, Lukas Gortler; Jeremy Guillemenot, Julian Von Moos

Basel (4-2-3-1): Heinz Lindner (GK); Noah Katterbach, Andy Pelmard, Strahinja Pavlovic, Noah Katterbach; Fabian Frei, Matias Palacios; Liam Millar, Sebastiano Esposito, Dan Ndoye; Darian Males

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

St. Gallen vs Basel Prediction

St. Gallen have been the more consistent side in recent weeks and this, coupled with their home advantage, will boost their confidence heading into the game. Basel, for their part, have blown hot and cold but still have enough quality to leave with something.

Both sides are attack-minded and this could translate into lots of goalscoring opportunities. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: St. Gallen 2-2 Basel

Edited by Peter P