St. Gallen vs FC Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2023

St. Gallen and FC Basel lock horns at Kybun Park in the Swiss Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday (March 1).

Peter Zeidler’s men are unbeaten in their last six competitive home games since the start of October and will look to maintain their fine run.

St. Gallen continued their hunt for a place in Europe with an emphatic 4-0 win over FC Sion last weekend. Zeidler’s side sit third in the Swiss Super League with 32 points from 22 games.

St. Gallen now turn their attention to the Swiss Cup. There, they kicked off their campaign with a 15-0 thrashing of amateur side FC Goldach last August before wins over Etoile Carouge FC and Arbedo-Castione.

Meanwhile, Basel got their cup campaign underway with a 3-1 win over Aarau in September before edging out Grasshopper Zurich 5-3 in the last 16 on February 1.

Basel head into Wednesday unbeaten in three games across competitions, claiming one win and two draws, including a 2-2 draw with Lugano on Sunday. Basel have endured an underwhelming Super League campaign, sitting sixth with 27 points from 22 games.

St. Gallen vs FC Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Basel have been dominant in the fixture, claiming 43 wins from the last 89 meetings.

St. Gallen have picked up 19 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 24 occasions.

Basel are unbeaten in nine of their last ten visits to Kybun Park, winning six, since May 2018.

St. Gallen have scored a staggering 24 goals in the Swiss Cup, keeping two clean sheets in three games.

Basel are winless in three away games across competitions, claiming one draw and losing twice since a 5-3 win over Grasshopper Zurich in the cup on February 1.

St. Gallen vs FC Basel Prediction

While St. Gallen will look to continue their blistering cup run, they face a bogey Basel side who they have failed to beat in nine attempts at Kybun Park. Given the gulf in quality between the two teams, Basel should pick up a victory on Wednesday.

Prediction: St. Gallen 1-2 FC Basel

St. Gallen vs FC Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Basel

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in their last six clashes.)

