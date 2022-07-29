St. Gallen vs FC Zurich prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2022-23

St. Gallen and FC Zurich go head-to-head at the Kybun Park Stadium in round three of the 2022-23 Swiss Super League on Saturday.

The reigning champions, who were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers last time out, will be looking to snap their five-game winless run.

St. Gallen picked up their first win of the new Swiss top-flight campaign when they saw off Winterthur 2-0 last Saturday.

Prior to that, they were on a three-game losing streak, including a 1-0 loss to Servette FC in their league opener on July 17.

St. Gallen are now unbeaten in all but one of their 11 home games in the Super League since the turn of the year.

Having suffered a 3-2 loss in the first leg, FC Zurich saw their Champions League qualification campaign come to an end as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Qarabag in the return leg on Wednesday.

They have now turned their sights to the Super League, where they are winless in their opening two games of the new season.

The current league champions head into the weekend on a two-game losing streak away from home and will be looking to arrest their slump in form.

St. Gallen vs FC Zurich Head-To-Head

FC Zurich have been dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 44 wins from the last 83 meetings between the sides. St. Gallen have picked up 23 wins in that time, while 16 games have ended all square.

St. Gallen Form Guide: W-L-L-L-W

FC Zurich Form Guide: D-D-L-L-L

St. Gallen vs FC Zurich Team News

St. Gallen

Lukas Görtler is currently suspended after receiving his marching orders against Winterthur last time out. On the injury front, St. Gallen will be without Michael Kempter, Leonhard Münst, Stefano Guidotti and Alessandro Kräuchi.

Injured: Michael Kempter, Leonhard Münst, Stefano Guidotti, Alessandro Kräuchi

Suspended: Lukas Görtler

FC Zurich

The reigning champions head into the weekend with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

St. Gallen vs FC Zurich Predicted XI

St. Gallen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lawrence Ati; Patrick Sutter, Basil Stillhart, Matej Maglica, Isaac Schmidt; David Jacovic, Jordi Quintillà, Víctor Ruiz; Fabian Schubert, Jérémy Guillemenot, Julian Von Moos

FC Zurich Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yanick Brecher; Nikola Boranijasevic, Lindrit Kamberi, Karol Mets, Adriàn Guerrero; Akaki Gogia, Cheick Conde, Stephan Seiler, Jonathan Okita; Tosin Aiyegun, Antonio Marchesano

St. Gallen vs FC Zurich Prediction

FC Zurich have struggled to hit their stride this campaign and are winless in their four competitive games this season. While St. Gallen face the stern test of going up against the reigning champions, we predict they will build on last Saturday’s victory and hold the visitors to a share of the spoils.

Prediction: St. Gallen 1-1 FC Zurich

