St. Gallen vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15, 2023 

Villarreal begin their pre-season with a visit to Switzerland against St. Gallen at the Kybunpark on Saturday (July 15) for a friendly.

The Yellow Submarine return to action for the first time since June 4, when they played their last game of the 2022-23 La Liga season - a 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid. Quique Setien's side achieved a fifth-placed league finish to qualify for the Europa League.

Villarreal are hoping to return to the top-four next term and prepare themselves for the new campaign with seven warm-up games this summer. The club has also been actively involved in the transfer market, with Denis Suarez, Ramon Terrats and Ilias Akhomach coming in. However, key player Pau Torres joined Aston Villa, leaving Villarreal after seven years.

St. Gallen, meanwhile, are already three friendlies into the pre-season. They started off with a 2-1 win over domestic team FC Schaffhausen before a 4-0 drubbing of Austrian side Dornbirn. In their third game, though, their winning run was brought to a halt by Austria Lustenau in a 2-1 defeat.

The Espen could only muster a sixth-place finish in the Swiss Super League last season. It was the third straight time they finished outside the top three, missing out on European football yet again.

St. Gallen vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have never met before

In competitive games, Villarreal have played two Swiss teams, Zurich and Young Boys, winning four of their six clashes; two against each.

St. Gallen have won twice and lost once in their three friendlies this summer, while Villarreal are playing their first.

St. Gallen have played just one Spanish team in competitive games, against Valencia in the Europa League. They lost both games (3-2 at home and 5-1 away).

St. Gallen vs Villarreal Prediction

St. Gallen are more advanced in their preparations for the new season, but Villarreal are a European giant. However, Setien could play a weakened side with youth players featuring prominently.

Despite all the changes expected during the game, the Yellow Submarine should see off their modest hosts.

Prediction: St. Gallen 1-2 Villarreal

St. Gallen vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Villarreal

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

