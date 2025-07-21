St. Gallen vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2025

St. Gallen will entertain Villarreal at the Kybunpark in a friendly on Tuesday. The hosts will conclude their preseason with this match, while the Yellow Submarine will conclude their tour of Switzerland.

The hosts have endured a winless run in the preseason thus far and lost 4-2 to Darmstadt in their previous friendly. They suffered a 4-2 away loss, with Jordi Quintillà and Alessandro Vogt scoring in that match.

The visitors got their preseason underway with a 3-3 draw against Basel last week, extending their winning streak in all competitions to seven games. Albian Ajeti's own goal opened their scoring while Ayoze Pérez and Arnaut Danjuma scored later in that match.

St. Gallen vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met once, with that meeting being a preseason friendly in 2023. The hosts registered a convincing 6-1 win in that match.

Espen have conceded four goals apiece in two of their three friendlies thus far and will look to improve upon that record.

The Yellow Submarine have scored at least three goals in five of their last six games.

The visitors have suffered just two losses against Swiss teams, with one of them registered against Espen.

The hosts have registered just one win in their last eight games, including friendlies.

Interestingly, the visitors had registered just one win in the preseason in 2024, with that triumph registered against a Swiss team, Sion.

The Yellow Submarine have conceded at least two goals in their last three games.

The visitors have lost just one of their last 12 games in all competitions, with that loss registered away from home.

St. Gallen vs Villarreal Prediction

Espen will play for the first time at home this month and will look to conclude their preseason with a win. They had won their previous meetings against the visitors, scoring six goals, and will look to build on that record.

El Submarino Amarillo had a good debut in their preseason last week, scoring three goals, and will look to continue that form. They have scored at least two goals in seven of their last 10 games.

Logan Costa suffered a serious ACL injury last week and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Head coach Marcelino is likely to field academy players here to avoid further injuries to key players.

The visitors have enjoyed a prolific run in their recent games, and considering St. Gallen's winless run in the preseason, we back the Yellow Submarine to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: St. Gallen 2-3 Villarreal

St. Gallen vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

