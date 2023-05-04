St. Gallen vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6th 2023 

St. Gallen will host Young Boys at Kybunpark on Saturday in another round of the 2022-23 Swiss Super League campaign.

The home side have struggled for results since the turn of the year and now look set to finish the season in the bottom half of the table. They played out a 1-1 draw against Servette last time out, taking the lead via a Christian Witzig strike before their opponents drew level from the penalty spot just before the interval.

St. Gallen sit seventh in the league table with 37 points picked so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this weekend.

Young Boys, meanwhile, have breezed through their league campaign and have now returned to the pinnacle of Swiss football. They secured their 16th league title last weekend with a 5-1 demolition of Luzern, with five different players getting on the scoresheet including the league's top scorer Cedric Itten who came off the bench to score his 18th goal of the campaign.

St. Gallen vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 80th meeting between St. Gallen and Young Boys. The hosts have won 14 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 45 times. There have been 20 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last two games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last five.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games in this fixture.

Six of St. Gallen's nine league wins this season have come on home turf.

Young Boys have picked up 22 points on the road in the league this season. Only Luzern (25) have picked up more.

The visitors are the highest-scoring side in the Swiss Super League this season with a goal tally of 75.

St. Gallen vs Young Boys Prediction

St. Gallen are without a win in their last 10 games across all competitions. They have lost their last two home games and are winless in their last six. They could therefore struggle here.

Young Boys, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games and have lost just one of their last six. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors come out on top here.

Prediction: St. Gallen 1-3 Young Boys

St. Gallen vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Young Boys

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in their last seven matchups)

