St. Gallen vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27, 2023  

St. Gallen and Young Boys battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday eight clash on Wednesday (September 27).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Grasshoppers at the weekend. Goals in either half from Tsiy Ndenge and Betim Fazliji saw the spoils shared. Young Boys, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Lugano 4-1 at home. Jean-Pierre Nsame scored a first-half brace before Yanis Cimignani scored a late consolation.

The win saw the Bern outfit retain top spot in the standings, having garnered 14 points from six games with a game in hand. St. Gallen, meanwhile, climbed to fourth with 12 points after seven games.

St. Gallen vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 173 times, with. Young Boys leading 87-38.

Their most recent meeting in May 2023 saw Young Boys claim a comfortable 2-0 away win.

St Gallen's eight games across competitions this season have seen both sides score.

Seven of their last eight meetings have produced at least three goals and have had goals at both ends.

Young Boys are unbeaten in six league games this season, winning four.

Young Boys have scored at least twice in five of their last six meetings with St. Gallen.

St. Gallen vs Young Boys Prediction

Young Boys have started their title defence on a positive note as they lead the way at the summit. A win will see them open up a three-point advantage, while a defeat could see them drop to as low as fifth, depending on results elsewhere.

St. Gallen, meanwhile, also have an incentive to go all out for the win, as victory will see them usurp the defending chamions and potentially move into top spot.

However, expect the visitors to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: St. Gallen 1-3 Young Boys

St. Gallen vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Young Boys to score over 1.5 goals