St. Gallen vs Young Boys prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2022-23 

St. Gallen will welcome Young Boys to Kybunpark for a Swiss Super League fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 3-2 away victory over Lugano last weekend. Lukas Gortler scored the second-half winner and provided an assist in the first half to inspire his side to a comeback victory.

Young Boys were rampant in a 5-1 comeback victory away to Winterthur. Roman Buess put the hosts ahead from the spot in the fifth minute. Cedric Itten stepped off the bench to score a brace and round up the scoring.

BSC YOUNG BOYS @BSC_YB YB-Podcast #2 mit Marco Wölfli

bit.ly/YB-Podcast_2



Die YB-Legende Marco Wölfli bekommt endlich sein Abschiedsspiel. Anhand der Kaderliste erzählt Wölfli viele Anekdoten aus seinem Leben.



Ab sofort auf allen Podcast-Plattformen. 🖤

-

#bscyb #merciwouf #ybpodcast YB-Podcast #2 mit Marco WölfliDie YB-Legende Marco Wölfli bekommt endlich sein Abschiedsspiel. Anhand der Kaderliste erzählt Wölfli viele Anekdoten aus seinem Leben.Ab sofort auf allen Podcast-Plattformen. 🎙🐺 YB-Podcast #2 mit Marco Wölfli👉 bit.ly/YB-Podcast_2Die YB-Legende Marco Wölfli bekommt endlich sein Abschiedsspiel. Anhand der Kaderliste erzählt Wölfli viele Anekdoten aus seinem Leben.Ab sofort auf allen Podcast-Plattformen. 💛🖤-#bscyb #merciwouf #ybpodcast https://t.co/Wa9GITOGBP

The victory helped the defending champions hold on to top spot in their quest to defend their league crown. They have garnered 14 points from six matches and are two points clear of St. Gallen who sit in second spot.

St. Gallen vs Young Boys Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 168 occasions in the past and Young Boys have been vastly superior with 84 wins to their name. St. Gallen were victorious on 36 occasions, while 48 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in May when Elia Meschack's brace guided Young Boys to a 4-1 home win en-route to winning the league title.

St. Gallen form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Young Boys form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

St. Gallen vs Young Boys Team News

St. Gallen

Michael Kempter is the only injury concern for the home side.

Injury: Michael Kempter

Suspension: None

BSC YOUNG BOYS @BSC_YB



bscyb.ch/news?nID=13219



#BSCYB Die Swiss Football League hat die Spiele der Credit Suisse Super League bis zur 18. Runde terminiert. Die Swiss Football League hat die Spiele der Credit Suisse Super League bis zur 18. Runde terminiert.bscyb.ch/news?nID=13219#BSCYB https://t.co/5SCzRqvD3m

Young Boys

Christian Fassnacht is sidelined with a muscle injury.

Injury: Christian Fassnacht

Suspension: None

St. Gallen vs Young Boys Predicted XI

St. Gallen (4-3-3): Lukas Watkowiak (GK); Daouda Guindo, Basil Stillhart, Leonidas Stergiou, Patrick Sutter; Christian Witzig, Jordi Quintilla, Lukas Gortler; Jeremy Guilemonot, Fabian Schubert, Chadrac Akolo

Young Boys (4-3-3): David von Ballmoos (GK); Loris Benito, Cedric Zesiger, Mohamed Camara, Kevin Ruegg; Vincent Sierro, Filip Ugrinic, Donat Rrudhani; Fabian Rieder, Jean-Pierre Nsame, Elia Meschack

St. Gallen vs Young Boys Prediction

Sunday's battle will be a clash between the top two in the league, although Young Boys are slight favorites in the game.

The two sides have enough quality and will likely play on the front foot in search of all three points. We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: St. Gallen 2-3 Young Boys

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P