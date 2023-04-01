St. Gallen vs Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2nd 2023 

St Gallen will welcome FC Zurich to Kybunpark for a Swiss Super League matchday 26 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Winterthur before the international break. Julian Von Moos' early dismissal saw them reduced to 10 men, while Noe Holenstein scored the match-winner in the 53rd minute.

FC Zurich, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 2-1 comeback home win over Luzern. Max Meyer put the visitors ahead in the 21st minute but Tosin Aiyegun scored in either half to help his side overturn the deficit.

The win saw them climb to eighth spot in the table with 28 points to show for their efforts in 25 games. More crucially, they now hold a five-point gap over the relegation zone. St. Gallen occupy the fourth spot with 34 points to show for their efforts in 25 games.

St. Gallen vs Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 172 occasions in the past. FC Zurich lead 80-55, while 37 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2023 when Zurich claimed a 1-0 home win.

St. Gallen have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions, losing three matches in that sequence.

FC Zurich are the joint-lowest scorers in away league games this season, having scored just 10 goals in 12 games.

Four of St. Gallen's last five home games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Five of FC Zurich's last six games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

St. Gallen vs Zurich Prediction

St. Gallen have continental aspirations in their sights, although their run of just one win in six league games could threaten their quest for a top-four finish.

FC Zurich's title defense might have been over before it got started but they have rebounded well since the turn of the year to boost their survival hopes.

Bo Henriksen's side suffered defeat in their most recent game on the road but will be looking to bounce back against an out-of-form St. Gallen.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: St. Gallen 1-1 FC Zurich

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

