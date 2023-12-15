St. Gallen vs Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2023

St. Gallen and FC Zurich will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 18 fixture on Saturday (December 16th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat away to Young Boys last weekend. They went behind courtesy of Jozo Stanic's 21st-minute own goal, while Jean-Pierre Nsame added a brace to complete the victory.

Zurich, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Winterthur. Basil Stillhart and Antonio Marchesano scored first half goals to ensure the score was level heading into the break. Nishan Burkart stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in injury time.

The defeat left them in second spot in the table having garnered 31 points from 17 games. St. Gallen are one spot and one point below them in third spot.

St. Gallen vs Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 176th meeting between the two sides. Zurich have 81 wins to their name, St. Gallen were victorious on 55 occasions, while 39 games ended in a stalemate.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in August 2023 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Seven of St. Gallen's last eight games in all competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Three of Zurich's last four games have seen more goals scored in the first half than the second.

St. Gallen have the best home record in the league this season, having garnered maximum points from eight games.

St. Gallen vs Zurich Prediction

St. Gallen and FC Zurich are likely to be the nearest challengers to Young Boys in the title race. Just one point separates the two sides and a win for either one here would help them seize control of second spot.

St. Gallen have been the standout side at home this season, winning all eight league games they have played and scoring at least two goals on each occasion. Zurich are winless in their last two games which has seen them fall four points behind Young Boys.

The game is likely to be keenly contested but we are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: St. Gallen 2-1 Zurich

St. Gallen vs Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - St. Gallen to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals