St. Johnstone vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2025

St. Johnstone will host Celtic at the McDiarmid Park on Sunday in the penultimate round of the 2024-25 Scottish Premiership regular season. The home side have endured a difficult league season despite their Scottish Cup exploits and look set to finish the regular season in last place.

They were beaten 3-0 by Hibernian upon returning to action after the international break and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target throughout the contest.

Celtic, on the other hand, are on course for a fourth consecutive league title and only need to avoid complacency in the final weeks of the season to confirm it. They picked up a largely comfortable 3-0 victory over Hearts in their last match with strikes from Daizen Maeda and Jota securing maximum points for Brendan Rodgers' men.

The visitors will finish the regular season in first place as they are 13 points above rivals Rangers in second place with two games left to play.

St. Johnstone vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 163 meetings between the two clubs. St. Johnstone have won just 24 of those games while Celtic have won 113 times, with their other 26 contests ending level.

The visitors have won their last four games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last 31.

The hosts have conceded 36 goals in their last 10 games in this fixture.

The Celts have by far the best offensive and defensive records in the Scottish top flight this season with 92 goals scored and 20 conceded.

The Saints, meanwhile, have the second-worst offensive and defensive records in the division, scoring just 32 goals and shipping 57.

St. Johnstone vs Celtic Prediction

St. Johnstone's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have lost just one of their last six matches at the McDiarmid Park but will need something extra special to avoid defeat against the champions-elect on Sunday.

Celtic are overwhelming favorites heading into the weekend clash and should have little trouble coming away with maximum points in a fixture they have not lost since 2016.

Prediction: St. Johnstone 1-3 Celtic

St. Johnstone vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)

