St. Johnstone vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3rd 2023

St. Johnstone will host Celtic at McDiarmid Park on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult run of results this season and will hope they can find better form in the second third of the regular season. They were beaten 1-0 by Hearts in their last match, conceding the sole goal of the game at the hour mark.

St. Johnstone sit 11th in the league table with just 11 points from 13 games. They are just one point above last-placed Livingston and will be looking to widen that gap with a win on Sunday.

Celtic, meanwhile, are going full steam ahead in pursuit of their third consecutive league title, although they failed to impress in the UEFA Champions League group stages and are now out of the competition. They were held to a 1-1 draw against Motherwell in their last league outing and perhaps deserved more from the game but failed to capitalize on their dominance of possession.

St. Johnstone vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 160th meeting between St. Johnstone and Celtic. The hosts have won 24 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 159 times.

There have been 26 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The visitors are undefeated in their last 27 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2016.

St. Johnstone are the lowest-scoring side in the Scottish top-flight this season with a goal tally of just eight.

Celtic are the most prolific side in the Premiership this season with a goal tally of 35.

St. Johnstone vs Celtic Prediction

St. Johnstone's latest result ended a three-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have picked up two wins and two draws in their last four home games and will be hopeful of a result here.

Celtic, meanwhile, are unbeaten in the league this season and are overwhelming favorites for the weekend clash. They have won seven of their last eight away games in the league and should come out on top here as well.

Prediction: St. Johnstone 1-3 Celtic

St. Johnstone vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)