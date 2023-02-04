St. Johnstone vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5, 2023 

St. Johnstone and Celtic will battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership matchday 25 fixture on Sunday (February 5).

The hosts are coming off a routine 2-0 win at Motherwell on Wednesday. Drey Wright and Melker Hallberg scored in either half to guide their side to victory. Celtic, meanwhile, also claimed maximum points in their last outing, beating Livingston 3-0 at home.

All three goals came in the first half, with Greg Taylor, Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi finding the back of the net.

The victory helped the defending champions remain nine points clear at the summit. St. Johnstone, meanwhile, sit in eighth spot, with 27 points to show for their efforts after 24 games.

St. Johnstone vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 48 wins from their last 59 matches against St. Johnstone, who have won only four times.

Their most recent meeting in December 2022 saw Celtic win 4-1 at home.

Celtic are on a 14-game unbeaten streak across competitions. They have won their last six competitive games, scoring at least twice and keeping a clean sheet in each win.

St. Johnstone's win over Motherwell snapped their seven-game losing run.

Five of St. Johnstone's last six games across competitions have had at least one team fail to score.

Celtic have the best away record in the league, garnering 31 points from 12 games.

St. Johnstone form guide: W-L-L-L-L; Celtic form guide: W-W-W-W-W

St. Johnstone vs Celtic Prediction

Celtic are on course to defend their league crown, and their 14-game unbeaten run across competitions keeps them on course for a domestic treble.

St. Johnstone, meanwhile, would be relieved to have ended their losing streak in midweek, but their chances of registering consecutive wins are slim.

Celtic are heavy favourites to claim maximum points; barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner. The visitors should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: St. Johnstone 0-4 Celtic

St. Johnstone vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to score in both halves

