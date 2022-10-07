St. Johnstone vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2022 

St. Johnstone and Celtic will battle for three points in lunchtime kickoff in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday (October 8). The hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock last weekend, thanks to Daniel Armstrong's brace.

Celtic, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat at RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League. Christopher Nkunku set the ball rolling with his first-half strike, while Anfre Silva completed proceedings with a brace after the break.

The defeat left the Scottish champions rooted to the bottom of Group F on one point.

They claimed a hard-fought 2-1 home win over Motherwell in the league last weekend. Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate scored either side of Josip Juranovic's own goal to guide the defending champions to a win.

Celtic hold a two-point advantage at the summit, having garnered 21 points from eight games. St. Johnstone, meanwhile, sit in ninth spot with ten points.

St. Johnstone vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 46 wins from their last 57 games against St. Johnstone. The visitors have four wins, while seven games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April, whre Celtic ran riot in a 7-0 home victory.

Five of the last six games between them have produced at least three goals.

Celtic have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four matches on the road.

St Johnstone's last six home games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

St. Johnstone vs Celtic Prediction

Celtic suffered a rare away defeat in the league when they lost to St. Mirren before the international break. Their loss at Leipzig have made it consecutive defeats on their travels.

They will be keen to avoid another mishap to potentially avoid falling behind Rangers in the standings.

Celtic Football Club @CelticFC



#RBLeipzigCeltic | #UCL | #CelticFC 🗣 "It’s easy to come out here and say we were disappointed but it’s not good enough - we need to show we belong at this level because the club does." 🗣 "It’s easy to come out here and say we were disappointed but it’s not good enough - we need to show we belong at this level because the club does."#RBLeipzigCeltic | #UCL | #CelticFC🍀

St. Johnstone are big underdogs despite playing at home and have nothing to lose in the game. However, the hosts might take advantage of Celtic's recent defensive vulnerability, albeit in a losing effort.

Prediction: St. Johnstone 1-3 Celtic

St. Johnstone vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - Celtic to lead in the first half

