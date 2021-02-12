St. Johnstone vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2020-21 

St. Johnstone will welcome Celtic to McDiarmid Park on Sunday for a matchday 29 fixture in the Scottish Premiership.
Both sides come into this game on the back of victories. The hosts picked up a 2-1 win away to Livingston last weekend.
Three goals in as many minutes helped Celtic to a 4-0 victory over St. Mirren in a rescheduled midweek clash.
However, the victories had no bearing on their respective league positions. St. Johnston remained in eighth spot, while the Bhoys are still second - 18 points behind runaway leaders and arch-rivals Rangers.
While Celtic's season might be practically over, the hosts need all three points to boost their chances of leaving the relegation playoff spots.
St. Johnstone vs Celtic Head-to-Head
This will be the 47th meeting between the two sides. Unsurprisingly, Celtic have the better head-to-head record with 35 wins. They have scored 113 goals and conceded just 28.
St. Johnstone were victorious on four occasions in the past, while seven previous matches ended in stalemates.
Their most recent meeting came on 6 December 2020 when neither side could be separated in a goalless draw at Celtic Park.
St. Johnstone form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W
Celtic form guide: W-W-W-L-W
St. Johnstone vs Celtic Team News
St. Johnstone
There are no known injury or suspension concerns for manager Callum Davidson.
Injuries: N/A
Suspension: None
Celtic
The defending champions will be without Christopher Jullien, who is still out with a knee injury. James Forrest is also sidelined with an ankle injury.
There are no suspension concerns for manager Neil Lennon.
Injuries: James Forrest, Christopher Jullien
Suspension: None
St. Johnstone vs Celtic Predicted XI
St. Johnstone Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Zander Clark (GK); Jamie McCart, Liam Gordon, Jason Kerr; Scott Tanser, Alistair McCain, Liam Craig, Shaun Rooney; David Wotherspoon, Guy Melamed; Christopher Kane
Celtic Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Valis Barkas (GK); Diego Laxalt, Kris Ajer, Shane Duffy, Jonjoe Kenny; Scott Brown; Mohamed Elyounoussi, Tom Rogic, David Thurnbull; Odsonne Edouard, Albian Ajeti
St. Johnstone vs Celtic Prediction
Both sides have been in impressive form recently, which could translate to goals being scored at both ends. Celtic have rediscovered their mojo in the last few weeks and will be keen to keep their good run going.
We are predicting a highly entertaining and end-to-end fixture but Celtic's superior firepower should see them win this one.
Prediction: St. Johnstone 1-3 CelticPublished 12 Feb 2021, 18:36 IST