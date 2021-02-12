St. Johnstone vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2020-21 

St. Johnstone will welcome Celtic to McDiarmid Park on Sunday for a matchday 29 fixture in the Scottish Premiership.

Both sides come into this game on the back of victories. The hosts picked up a 2-1 win away to Livingston last weekend.

Three goals in as many minutes helped Celtic to a 4-0 victory over St. Mirren in a rescheduled midweek clash.

However, the victories had no bearing on their respective league positions. St. Johnston remained in eighth spot, while the Bhoys are still second - 18 points behind runaway leaders and arch-rivals Rangers.

📺 "We are in good form right now. I’m always happy when I can play and help the team.”



Full Media Conference with Albian Ajeti 🎙️#CelticFC 🍀 pic.twitter.com/LMirBsn9du — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 11, 2021

While Celtic's season might be practically over, the hosts need all three points to boost their chances of leaving the relegation playoff spots.

St. Johnstone vs Celtic Head-to-Head

This will be the 47th meeting between the two sides. Unsurprisingly, Celtic have the better head-to-head record with 35 wins. They have scored 113 goals and conceded just 28.

St. Johnstone were victorious on four occasions in the past, while seven previous matches ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came on 6 December 2020 when neither side could be separated in a goalless draw at Celtic Park.

St. Johnstone form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

Celtic form guide: W-W-W-L-W

St. Johnstone vs Celtic Team News

St. Johnstone

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for manager Callum Davidson.

Injuries: N/A

Suspension: None

Celtic

The defending champions will be without Christopher Jullien, who is still out with a knee injury. James Forrest is also sidelined with an ankle injury.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Neil Lennon.

Injuries: James Forrest, Christopher Jullien

Suspension: None

St. Johnstone vs Celtic Predicted XI

St. Johnstone Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Zander Clark (GK); Jamie McCart, Liam Gordon, Jason Kerr; Scott Tanser, Alistair McCain, Liam Craig, Shaun Rooney; David Wotherspoon, Guy Melamed; Christopher Kane

Celtic Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Valis Barkas (GK); Diego Laxalt, Kris Ajer, Shane Duffy, Jonjoe Kenny; Scott Brown; Mohamed Elyounoussi, Tom Rogic, David Thurnbull; Odsonne Edouard, Albian Ajeti

St. Johnstone vs Celtic Prediction

Both sides have been in impressive form recently, which could translate to goals being scored at both ends. Celtic have rediscovered their mojo in the last few weeks and will be keen to keep their good run going.

🆕📖 | We're excited to announce this special one-off 64-page A4 souvenir magazine which not only marks the upcoming League Cup final but looks back on the two previous Saints sides to reach this stage of the competition in 1969 & 1998.



Buy now ➡️ https://t.co/cnkP2q8QsN#SJFC pic.twitter.com/rtHU98EAwU — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) February 12, 2021

We are predicting a highly entertaining and end-to-end fixture but Celtic's superior firepower should see them win this one.

Prediction: St. Johnstone 1-3 Celtic