St. Johnstone vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Celtic have slipped up in their pursuit of defending champions Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and find themselves six points adrift of their fierce rivals. They take on bottom club St. Johnstone on Boxing Day in a must-win game after being held to a draw in their last outing.

It's been a nightmare season for Sunday's hosts so far, with them being four points away from safety and needing a miracle to turn things around. They have lost their last six league matches, conceding 10 goals and scoring a measly two goals.

St. Johnstone's nightmare continued on Wednesday (December 22) when they lost 2-1 at home to Ross County. Celtic played out a goalless draw against St. Mirren and are second in the table.

Celtic Football Club @CelticFC



🏆 Our 2⃣0⃣th League Cup victory! 🔥



Congratulations to Ange and the Bhoys 🥇💚



#PremierSportsCup | #COYBIG 🍀 🟢⚪️ New 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬. New 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬. New 𝐛𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬.🏆 Our 2⃣0⃣th League Cup victory! 🔥Congratulations to Ange and the Bhoys 🥇💚 🟢⚪️ New 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬. New 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬. New 𝐛𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬. 🏆 Our 2⃣0⃣th League Cup victory! 🔥Congratulations to Ange and the Bhoys 🥇💚#PremierSportsCup | #COYBIG 🍀 https://t.co/d6lYj6pXMF

St. Johnstone vs Celtic Head-to-Head

The Hoops have well and truly dominated this rivalry over the years, with them winning 39 of their 50 meetings. St. Johnstone have won only four of these games. seven games have ended in draws.

Celtic won the last meeting between the two sides by a 1-0 score line in the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup in November this year.

St. Johnstone form guide (overall): L-L-L-L-L

Celtic form guide (overall): D-W-W-W-W

St. Johnstone vs Celtic team news

St. Johnstone

The Saints have been hit by a COVID crisis in a season that was already unraveling before the storm. The likes of Zander Clark and Eetu Vertainen remain in quarantine. David Wootherspoon has been out since November with a cruciate ligament issue.

Injured: David Wootherspoon, Cammy Mcpherson

Unavailable: Chris Kane, Eetu Vertainen, Shaun Rooney, Zander Clark

Suspended: None

Celtic

The Celts, on the other hand, have a multitude of injury concerns. Important players like Jota and James Forrest are part of the injury list. Joe Hart is also doubtful and missed the draw against St. Mirren. If he misses out then Scott Bain will again take his place between the sticks.

Injured: Jota, David Turnbull, Karamoko Dembele, James Forrest, Kyogo Furuhashi, Christopher Jullien, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Albian Ajeti

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Joe Hart

St. Johnstone vs Celtic predicted XI

St. Johnstone predicted XI (5-3-2): Elliot Parish; James Brown, Lars Dendoncker, Liam Gordon, Jamie McCart, Callum Booth; Craig Bryson, Callum Davidson, Jacob Butterfield; Michael O'Halloran, Stevie May

Celtic predicted XI (4-5-1): Scott Bain; Liam Scales, Stephen Welsh, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Anthony Ralston; Nir Bitton, Owen Moffat, Callum McGregor, Tom Rogic, Michael Johnston; Liel Abada

St. Johnstone vs Celtic prediction

Despite missing quite a few first-teamers for this Boxing Day league game, Celtic look too strong for the basement club in this game. They dominated the ball in their goalless draw against St. Mirren and had a host of chances to settle the issue.

They will be looking to avoid any further slip-ups of the same nature in their quest to regain the league title. The Scottish League Cup champions have already beaten Sunday's opponents twice this season and we are predicting a repeat of the same.

Prediction: St. Johnstone 0-3 Celtic

Edited by Shardul Sant