St. Johnstone vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2024

St. Johnstone and Rangers will battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership matchday 26 clash on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the game off the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Dundee FC last weekend. They went ahead through Matt Smith's ninth minute strike but Luke McCowen and Jordan McGhee scored in the last 15 minutes to help the Dark Blues claim all three points.

Rangers, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 home win over Ross County. Cyriel Dessers' first half brace gave them a 2-1 lead at the break while John Souttar made sure of the result in injury time. James Tavernier provided all three assists.

The victory saw the Gers move level on 61 points with table-toppers Celtic. St. Johnstone are in 10th spot with 24 points to show for their efforts in 25 games.

St. Johnstone vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 64th meeting between the two sides. Rangers have 46 wins to their name, St. Johnstone were victorious on nine occasions while eight games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when Rangers claimed a routine 2-0 home win.

Seven of the last eight head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Rangers are currently on an eight-game winning run in all competitions.

Ten of St. Johnstone's last 12 games in all competitions have produced less than three goals.

Seven of Rangers' last nine competitive games have produced over 2.5 goals.

St. Johnstone vs Rangers Prediction

St. Johnstone have a five-point cushion over the relegation zone but need to garner more points to steer further clear of the bottom two.

Rangers are neck and neck with arch-rivals Celtic in the race to be crowned champions. Philippe Clement's side have more momentum in the race and will aim for maximum points here to take advantage of any potential slip by the Bhoys.

This has been a one-sided fixture in recent years, with Rangers winning eight of the last nine head-to-head games. We are backing the visitors to claim all three points with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: St. Johnstone 0-3 Rangers

St. Johnstone vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Rangers to score over 1.5 goals