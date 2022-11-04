St. Johnstone vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6th 2022

St. Johnstone and Rangers will battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 home win over Kilmarnock last weekend. Ash Taylor's fourth-minute own goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Rangers fell to a 3-1 defeat to Ajax on home turf in the UEFA Champions League. Steven Berghuis, Mohamed Kudus and Francisco Conceicao all found the back of the net for the Dutch champions, while James Tavernier scored a consolation for the hosts.

The defeat brought an end to a devastating sojourn on the continent that saw Rangers fail to muster a single point. It subsequently eliminated them from European competition this season.

Rangers Football Club @RangersFC 🎙️ Part Two | Giovanni van Bronckhorst spoke to the media ahead of Sunday’s match against St Johnstone. 🎙️ Part Two | Giovanni van Bronckhorst spoke to the media ahead of Sunday’s match against St Johnstone. https://t.co/xVHeN9EB3m

They will turn their attention to league action, where they sit in second spot on 29 points, four points behind league leaders Celtic. St. Johnstone are eighth with 16 points to their name from 13 matches.

St. Johnstone vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have 31 wins from their last 42 matches against St. Johnstone. Sunday's hosts have five wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in August when Rangers claimed a 4-0 home win.

St. Johnstone have won successive league matches, having previously lost three games on the bounce.

Rangers are unbeaten in seven league matches since their harrowing 4-0 defeat to Celtic in the Old Firm derby.

Five of Rangers' last six games in all competitions produced three or more goals.

The last three head-to-head games saw one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of St. Johnstone's last six games saw both sides find the back of the net.

Rangers are unbeaten in the last 15 head-to-head games.

St. Johnstone vs Rangers Prediction

Rangers suffered a disappointing return to the UEFA Champions League, leading to their total elimination from European football. They only have domestic action to focus on and will immediately channel all their energy towards reclaiming the league from Celtic.

St. Johnstone are on a roll, having won consecutive league games, although they will have their work cut out against a side they have failed to beat in their last 15 attempts.

St. Johnstone FC @StJohnstone



Click below for all match information ahead of our game against Rangers



#SJFC | @spfl 📸 𝘼𝙡𝙡 𝙛𝙤𝙘𝙪𝙨 𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙮Click below for all match information ahead of our game against Rangers 📸 𝘼𝙡𝙡 𝙛𝙤𝙘𝙪𝙨 𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙮Click below for all match information ahead of our game against Rangers 👇#SJFC | @spfl

Rangers have struggled on a few occasions in the league this season but we are backing the capital side to claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: St. Johnstone 1-3 Rangers

St. Johnstone vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Rangers to score 2+ goals

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes